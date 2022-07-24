Benzema is out of a friendly between Real Madrid and Barcelona in Las Vegas

posted on 07/23/2022 16:32



(credit: Gabriel Bouys/AFP)

French striker Karim Benzema was left out of Real Madrid’s list of related matches for this Saturday’s friendly (23/7) against Barcelona in Las Vegas, United States. Benzema, 34, took a few extra days off and joined the midweek group of players in Los Angeles.

The Frenchman trained well on Wednesday (20/7) and Thursday (21/7), working at the same pace as his teammates, but coach Carlo Ancelotti preferred to spare him in the derby to test other offensive options. Among the 26 listed for the first friendly match of the pre-season, the name of Spanish side Dani Carvajal also does not appear, with an ankle problem.

On the other hand, all new signings will be at Ancelotti’s disposal for the match, as is the case with German defender Antonio Rüdiger and French defensive midfielder Aurélien Tchouamén. For Barcelona, ​​the expectation is regarding the possible debut of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, the team’s main reinforcement for the season.