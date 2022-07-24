Beyond the Illusion: Larissa Manoela, Rafa Vitti and more famous celebrate the end of the recordings at a party

The actors of “Beyond Illusion” met, on Friday (22), in a restaurant in the West Zone of Rio, to celebrate the end of the 6pm plot recordings from Globe. On TV, the soap opera is heading towards its final episodes (check out some spoilers).

Names like: Larissa Manoela, accompanied by her boyfriend André Luiz Frambach; Rafa Vitti, who took Tata Werneck; Danilo Mesquita; Ricky Tavares; Marcos Veras and Carol Dallarosa were also on site. At the event, the actors had fun with a pocket show with Joaquim’s interpreter.

For the event, the protagonist opted for a rock-inspired look: a pink leather skirt, a Prada boot (valued at R$14,000) and a black blouse with ruffles made up the actress’ style. Tata Werneck opted for a black dress with geometric cuts in the front (see photos of the looks in the gallery above). Carol Dallarosa, in turn, opted for a comfy look, combining a dress and sneakers

Larissa Manoela and André Luiz Frambach live a new love phase

In September 2021, Larissa Manoela and André Luiz Frambach had a quick affair. Months later, the actors decided to give love a chance and, now, live a new phase in their love life. In mid-July, the actress took up the romance with her ex and, since then, the two have not been separated anymore: there are numerous events where the couple is seen together.

The two also sealed the new phase with a trip to Angra dos Reis, in Rio de Janeiro. In it, the couple appeared in several romantic records and delighted fans and followers.