Beyond the Illusion: Violeta is furious and accuses Heloísa of Elisa’s death: “Are you going to continue punishing me?”

The soap opera is scheduled to end on August 19 and will have several conflicts, especially between the sisters.

The soap opera “Beyond Illusion” entered its last phase and promises several conflicts. Among these, between the sisters Heloísa (Paloma Duarte) and Violeta (Malu Galli). In scenes scheduled to air next weekthe weaver’s partner will find out that her younger sister has become pregnant with Matias (Antônio Calloni).

In an attempt to apologize to Violeta, Olivia’s mother (Debora Ozório) tries to forgive her. “And I don’t know if I can handle your indifference anymore. I was wrong, but I think I paid too much for it. How long are you going to keep punishing me?”will question Heloísa.

Violeta will not be very calm and will confront Heloísa. “I’m just being honest with my feelings. You betrayed me. She had a child with my husband, agreed to run away with him. He didn’t think about me, about Elisa, who at the time was a child! Worse, you kept this secret from me all these years!”will say.

The conversation will become tense, with Violeta remembering the death of Elisa (Larissa Manoela). “With your silence, you took away my right to make other choices in life, Heloísa. I made important decisions thinking that Matias was a man who was, and I’m paying dearly for that until today! years! Maybe Elisa was even alive. No. You can’t just put an eraser on and pretend that nothing happened.”will end.