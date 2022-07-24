Biel and Tays Reis leave maternity and pose with newborn

Biel and Tays Reis leave maternity with their newborn baby

The singer Tays Reis and her husband, the MC Biel, are beaming with joy! The couple’s first child came into the world last Wednesday (20). The artists delighted followers by posing for photos with their newborn baby in their arms.

The singer was admitted to the hospital after feeling pain and thinking she would have the baby. She reported the incident through a video posted on social media.

After being under observation, little Pietra was born and it was the mother herself who announced the birth of her baby. The very emotional artist told fans how she was feeling: “The happiest woman in the world,” she said.

Then she explained how it all happened. “Pietra was born, people! I came to the hospital out of nowhere, feeling another pain. I ended up staying. My doctor said: ‘it is now, it will be born’”, celebrated the singer who also added that she was recovering. She completed saying that the delivery went well, without giving many details of the child’s birth.

It is worth remembering that the artists began their relationship in 2020, during the reality “A Fazenda 12”, by Record TV. They ended up breaking up due to some conflicts, but resumed their romance a month later.

On December 21 of last year, Biel and his wife announced that they were expecting the first heiress. At the time, they were thrilled to share details of the results of the pregnancy test on social media, in addition to the ultrasound exams.

This Friday afternoon (22), the parents left the maternity hospital located in the capital of São Paulo with their daughter, Pietra. When leaving the hospital, the artist wore a look beyond stripped. She wore a coat animal print and sunglasses. Already the MC Biel I was in the mood for flip flops and a half.

In a press release, the two explained how they were feeling about becoming parents for the first time. “What a unique moment! We want to thank everyone for the messages of love and affection with our family. We are very happy, it is a unique moment!”, commented the couple.

