‘Bitcoin King’ Lamborghini sells for R$805,000 at auction

Lamborghini from the ‘King of Bitcoin’ was sold for R$ 805 thousand last Friday (22). Photo: Publicity/Federal Police.

27 bids were made by the buyer, who lives in Rio de Janeiro;

Vehicle was seized by the PF during Operation Daemon.

The Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 by Cláudio José de Oliveira, known as the ‘King of Bitcoin’, was auctioned for R$805,000 last Friday (22) in Curitiba, Paraná. After 27 bids, the vehicle was purchased by a resident of Rio de Janeiro.

The car was seized in July 2021 by the Federal Police during Operation Daemon, which investigated a group responsible for embezzling more than BRL 1.5 billion and causing damage to more than 7,000 people in cryptocurrency trading.

The car, which was valued at R$629,000, was sold for R$805,000 plus a commission of just over R$40,000, intended for the auctioneer.

The 2009/2010 car has a 10-cylinder engine with 560 hp and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds, with a maximum speed of 325 km/h.

Until the auction, Laborghini had a plot of the Federal Police. However, the car was used only in specific actions, such as exhibitions and pedagogical actions to repress organized crime and decapitalization of assets of organizations that operate illegally.

According to the negotiation website, the vehicle is in good condition, with only a few damages and scratches.