Black Adam Changes DC’s Power Hierarchy Again in SDCC Trailer

After promising this a zillion times, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson once again changed the power hierarchy of A.D displaying the full force of black adam in the trailer for the film revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The preview, released during the panel of the Warner Bros. at the event, it showed more of the anti-hero’s friction with the Justice Society of America. Watch above.

Johnson’s entrance into Hall H of the event was apotheotic, with the star being lifted by an elevator, fully dressed as the character and amidst beams of energy projected on the immense screen of space. Check it out in the tweet below.

Earlier, Warner Bros. celebrated the star’s arrival at Comic-Con by reacting to a viral video in which he celebrates fans’ excitement to see “the Man in Black”. See below.

On the Warner panel, also featured a preview of Shazam! two. In addition to The Rock in the title role, black adam will count on the actor Aldis Hodge (The invisible man) like Hawkman. The cast also has Sarah Shahi (sex/life), Pierce Brosnan (007) and Noah Centineo (To All the Boys), such as the members of the SJA, and Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin) as the likely big villain.

the solo movie of black adam has direction of Jaume Collet-Serra (The orphan), script of Adam Szytkieland premiere scheduled for October 21, 2022.

San Diego Comic-Con takes place between July 21 and 24 and has full coverage on the website, networks and channel of the Omelet.

The first day was already marked by news from Dungeons & Dragons, Teen Wolf and The legend of the lost treasurewhile convention Friday promises panels of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Poweranimations of marvel studios and The Walking Dead. Saturday, the busiest day of the event, will have panels from Warner Bros.and Marvel Studios.

