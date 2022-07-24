Black Adam: Movie gets new trailer

The Rock arrived at the event dressed as Black Adam and ready to change DC’s power hierarchy in theaters!

black adam was one of the highlights of the panel of the Warner Bros. at San Diego Comic-Con 2022with the film of the anti-hero played by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson having more information released and a new preview.

At the beginning of the event, Dwayne Johnson surprised fans by taking the stage in the anti-hero costume. To make things more dramatic, we had lightning effects on the screen and lots of dry ice.

Check out the moment below:

After a fan Q&A, a big news about the film was released: Amanda Wallerthe antagonist of The Suicide Squad, will be in the feature.

Then The Rock used his social media to publicize the new trailer. In it we have another taste of what is to come in the film with the arrival of the powerful antagonist of DC Comics. Watch below:

In black adam We will follow the resurgence of the titular villain, who five thousand years ago was a slave who received powers from Egyptian deities to turn against his masters, but ended up imprisoned to prevent the destruction of humanity. Now, he returns to the modern world ready to unleash his wrath.

In addition to The Rock, the cast also has Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Odelya Halevi, between others. The direction is Jaume Collet-Serra (Shallow waters, The orphan).

the debut of black adam takes place October, 22 at the movies. San Diego Comic-Con 2022 will take place between July 21 and 24 – check out all the news from the event.

