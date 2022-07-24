‘Black Adam’, with Dwayne Johnson, gets new trailer at Comic-Con 2022 | Movie theater

The movie “Black Adam” with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, won a new trailer this Saturday (23) at Comic-Con in San Diego, United States. The premiere is scheduled for October 20 in Brazil. Watch the trailer above.

The actor made a grand entrance at the event, according to The Hollywood Reporter. To the sound of thunder, amid a lot of smoke and flashes of light, he “floated” on stage dressed in his character’s clothes. “The DC universe will never be the same again,” Johnson said. See how it went below:

From filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, “Black Adam” has The Rock in the lead role alongside Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Doom and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman.

In the story, Black Adam is freed from his tomb 5,000 years after he has been given powers by the Egyptian gods and is immediately imprisoned. He now wants to establish his form of justice in the modern world.

This is the first time The Rock has played a superhero. According to The Hollywood Reporter, during CinemaCon in April, the actor said he had been working on the film for more than a decade.

“The idea was that if we were going to do it, we would take our time and do it right. It really served us well to wait and hold on and watch these other stories and these superheroes unfold,” Johnson said. “’Black Adam’ is one of the things in my life that gets me out of bed.”

1 of 4 Scene from the movie ‘Black Adam’ starring Dwayne Johnson — Photo: Reproduction Scene from the movie ‘Black Adam’ starring Dwayne Johnson — Photo: Reproduction

2 of 4 Scene from the trailer for ‘Black Adam’ starring Dwayne Johnson — Photo: Reproduction Scene from the trailer for ‘Black Adam’ starring Dwayne Johnson — Photo: Reproduction

3 of 4 ‘Black Adam’ — Photo: Playback/YouTube ‘Black Adam’ — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube

4 of 4 ‘Black Adam’ — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter ‘Black Adam’ — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Also watch the first trailer for the film: