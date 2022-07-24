Black Panther 2 honors Chadwick Boseman with past and future in teaser

The sumptuous first teaser of black panther 2, revealed by marvel studios during the San Diego Comic-Con 2022, manages to do what seemed impossible in just over two minutes: honor Chadwick Boseman (dead in 2020) and look to a future that keeps the star’s memory alive, while respectfully advancing one of the most acclaimed plots in the world. marvel studios; a counterpoint between yesterday and tomorrow that crosses the entire preview.

Think of the opening opening, with Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o(Tenoch Huerta), shown from his birth and childhood to his maturity as the Submarine Prince of Atlantis. More than that, note how Shuri (Letitia Wright) now assumes his brother’s position as he greets the brilliant young Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) — here, playing the role of the princess, in Wakanda’s laboratories.

Ryan Cooglerwho certainly oversaw the construction of this first preview of Wakanda Forever (“Wakanda Forever” in free translation, since the title has not yet been officially adapted to Portuguese), inserts constant anachronisms to synesthetically build the idea of ​​eternity that the film carries in the title. From the beginning to the end of the trailer, we are bombarded by a constant cycle of sounds and images that promote the meeting of past, present and future, as when the seventies classic “No Woman No Cry”, by The Wailersblends into rapper’s 2015 hit “Alright” Kendrick Lamar.

No need to resort to melodrama — just filling his eyes with brief and surprisingly happy scenes of a funeral, as well as a performance of strength and powerful sensitivity by Angela Basset — black panther 2 it communicates at once two metaphorical eternities: that of mourning and that of life; both symbiotically connected and inalienable for those who are still alive and who, as the preview itself seems to urge, must prevail in the face of pain to embrace the future with an iron heart.

The sequel to one of the MCU’s biggest hits will return to the world of Wakanda, re-encountering characters like Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira). The film should also pay tribute to T’Challa, the actor’s character Chadwick Bosemanwho died in 2020.

In addition to the aforementioned actors, they also return to the cast. Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Martin Freeman. Among the novelties, highlight to Michaela Coelwho spoke about the importance of the franchise at Comic-Con.

“Seeing the reaction people have to Black Panther… I’ve seen it 4 times: in Ghana, USA, England – and now, here, it reminds me how special it was to support this cast in this film, and how important it is to people black“, said the star of I May Destroy You.

Filming began in June last year in Atlanta, according to producer Kevin Feige. the debut of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled for November 11, 2022.

