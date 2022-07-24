Bolsonaristas paint 80 pigeons green and yellow in Vitória

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) released 80 pigeons painted green and yellow in honor of the president. The birds were released this Saturday (23/7) during Bolsonaro’s visit to Vitória (ES).

Those responsible for the action were engineer Edson Loureiro, public servant Yuri Fraga and former councilor Jardel dos Idosos. In an interview with the newspaper A Gazeta, the trio said they spent R$5,000 to buy the animals, which were painted with non-toxic aniline.

Bolsonaro was in the capital of Espírito Santo to participate in the March for Jesus, a movement that brings together evangelicals and takes place in several cities in the country, with the constant presence of the head of the national Executive. This Saturday, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro followed the presidential agenda in a campaign effort to help reduce resistance from the female electorate.