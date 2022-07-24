Bolsonaro admits imminent defeat: “if I lose my mandate, I could be imprisoned for up to a hundred years for attacks on democracy”

In a coup speech to evangelicals, Jair Bolsonaro said he has a “moral obligation not to let the country lose its freedom”

support the 247

ICL

247 – Bolsonaro admitted this Saturday (23), to an audience of evangelical supporters in Vitória-ES, that he is prepared to strike a coup if he is not reelected, and that he is not afraid of actions against him in ordinary justice, reports the website O Antagonista.

Bolsonaro, who last Monday (18) raised (without evidence) suspicions about the electoral process and the confidence of the ballot boxes for ambassadors from several countries in a meeting in the Planalto, said that he has “a moral obligation, even with the sacrifice of the own life” of not letting the country lose its freedom. The president even admitted that he has been making attacks on democracy.

“If I lose my mandate, I could be jailed for up to 100 years for attacks on democracy. I don’t give a message to anyone. If you want to give me a message, it won’t work. I will continue doing the same thing,” he said during Bolsonaro during the March for Jesus de Vitória.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

If defeated, Bolsonaro loses his privileged forum and several actions against him could be brought by prosecutors across the country.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING