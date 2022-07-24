Bolsonaro handed over the keys to the safe to Congress and lawmakers already control a quarter of the budget

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Bolsonaro handed over the keys to the safe to Congress and lawmakers already control a quarter of the budget 2 Views

“In the last two years, half of the investments were decided by the Legislative, without any cost-benefit analysis”, says Helio Tollini Budget consultant for the Chamber edit




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

China launches second module of its space station; VIDEO | Science

China launched the second of the three modules of the space station it is building …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved