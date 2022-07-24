Bolsonaro handed over the keys to the safe to Congress and lawmakers already control a quarter of the budget

“In the last two years, half of the investments were decided by the Legislative, without any cost-benefit analysis”, says Helio Tollini Budget consultant for the Chamber edit

247 – The National Congress will reach the end of the year with 24.57% of the total free expenditures of the Budget, compared to 4% in 2014. “What Congress is doing is keeping the filet mignon for itself, defining where the investments will be made public. In the last two years, half of the investments were decided by the Legislature, without any cost-benefit analysis, without studies, without logic, everything done based on the requests of the electoral bases, without a public policy logic”, said the Budget consultant. from the Chamber of Deputies Helio Tollini to the newspaper O Globo.

According to Tollini, the Legislature became the owner of a large part of the Budget through parliamentary amendments, which were fattened during the Jair Bolsonaro government through the so-called rapporteur’s amendments. These amendments, called secret budget due to the lack of transparency criteria in the allocation of resources, are used by the Planalto to co-opt the support of parliamentarians in Congress.

According to the consultant, “not only amendments by the rapporteur, the other amendments are also an outgrowth. Here are more than nine thousand amendments approved in the year. This does not exist anywhere in the world. There is no parallel”.

The report also highlights that a study prepared by economist Marcos Mendes “points out that the percentage of free spending decided by Congress is much higher than that of the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) — a group from which Brazil wants take part. Out of 29 countries, only the US, Slovakia and Estonia appear above the 2% mark.” In the United States, this index corresponds to 2.4% of non-budget spending.

