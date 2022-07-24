Bolsonaro’s act in ES has a replica of a giant gun during

On a visit to Vitória (ES), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participated this Saturday (23) in the March for Jesus organized by sectors of the evangelical church. The religious demonstration featured a giant replica of a gun, carved by a supporter of the president. A motorcyclist paraded with a coffin painted with the colors and flag of the PT.

On the eve of the convention of his party, the PL, the president suggested that the country is under threat from “communism”. “I bend my knees, I raise my thoughts to you and I ask that the Brazilian people do not experience the pain of communism,” he said.

2021 – Pro-government demonstration last weekend, Praça do Papa in Vitória, ES. Bolsonaro supporters do not revolt with the social chaos that the country is experiencing, they meet and worship a giant weapon that releases fireworks. pic.twitter.com/XZciCvvp1r — Cian (@igorcian_es) August 2, 2021

The organization of the event had banned speeches from all politicians and pre-candidates. The only foreseen exception was President Bolsonaro. The March was convened by the National Evangelical Forum for Social and Political Action.

After the March for Jesus, Bolsonaro took part in a motorcycle ride accompanied by supporters. The group traveled from Vitória airport to the neighboring city of Vila Velha.

Bolsonaro’s security was in charge of a team composed of police forces and coordinated by the Army. The Federal, Military and Highway police participated, in addition to the municipal guards.

After the electoral commitment, Bolsonaro leaves for Rio de Janeiro (RJ), where he will participate on Sunday (24) in the Liberal Party (PL) convention that should confirm his candidacy and that of his deputy, General Braga Netto (PL).

