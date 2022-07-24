Book brings reports of cash boxes at Bolsonaro’s house: read excerpt – 07/24/2022

The book “Jair’s business: The forbidden history of the Bolsonaro clan”, by journalist and UOL columnist Juliana Dal Piva, arrives in bookstores in September with new revelations and details about Jair Bolsonaro’s relationship with André Siqueira Valle, the former president brother-in-law fired from his office when he was a deputy. André was fired for not returning the portion of his salary that Bolsonaro demanded.

Last year, the author showed on the podcast “UOL Investiga – A vida secret de Jair” recordings in which André’s sister told the story of the boy’s dismissal. In the book, the author will portray the ex-advisor’s annoyance with boxes of cash that he saw inside Jair Bolsonaro’s mansion, in Barra da Tijuca, during the period in which he lived with the now president and his sister Ana Cristina Valle while they were married. .

The book, which is already on pre-sale, shows that André resented having only 10% of his salary and that other employees also saw large amounts in cash at the couple’s residence.

Cover of the book “O Negócios do Jair”, by Juliana Dal Piva Image: Disclosure

The column anticipates the excerpt from the book:

André followed the agreed routine, but he didn’t like giving his brother-in-law so much money. He began to vent to friends, in secrecy, that it was wrong. And he carefully observed some boxes of cash that the couple kept at home. On one occasion, he said: “Gee, you have no idea what it’s like. Enough money? You just see Jair destroying a bundle of money. ‘Here, take it, take it’. [na casa]. You go crazy.” Those who frequented that house couldn’t ignore so much money. Marcelo Nogueira also saw many notes there. The couple kept a safe in their room, well stocked during election campaigns.