Brawl of Heroes: Why Marvel Keeps Crushing the Competition – 7/24/2022

“Who is stronger, the Hulk or Superman?” The dumbest comic book fan occasionally starts this conversation. Who is stronger. Who sells more. Who is the best.

When comic book superheroes are concentrated in two publishers, Marvel and DC, the question for aficionados is sometimes unavoidable.

If on the pages the answer to such an encounter would be “whoever the screenwriter decides”, in the real world, at least in the flesh and blood representations of the characters, pointing out the victor is an easy task.

At least that’s what we can conclude after following the 2022 edition of San Diego Comic-Con, the most celebrated and relevant pop culture meeting on the planet.

Since the studios discovered that the party in California would be the perfect platform to “sell” their products, the dispute between Marvel and DC has become fiercer, defined in applause during presentations and repercussions on social networks.

This year’s event, which ends this afternoon, had as its highlight the Marvel and DC panels on the main stage at Comic-Con. Stars, trailers and announcements get the crowd excited – at least until the next big party.

The pandemic has cut Comic-Con short for the past two years, so fans’ return to the party was eagerly awaited. At the end of the day, it was proven who bets on the obvious and who really understands their audience and knows how to sell their fish.

It was a massacre. DC brought to the stage panels from its next big films, the adventure “Black Adam” with Dwayne Johnson, and the comedy “Shazam! Rage of the Gods”. And only. They followed the cute script but did not go beyond immediacy. No looking to the future.

When producer Kevin Feige came on the scene, it was even cowardice. Right away, the president of Marvel Studios revealed the entire agenda of the studio, in cinema and streaming, for the coming years. He provoked the public with images of films already in production. And it ended with a majestic trailer, the long-awaited “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

The difference here has a name: planning. I was at Comic-Con in 2007 when Marvel kicked off its game, bringing the audience the first images of “Iron Man,” which would premiere the following year. The noise made by 7,000 fans echoed far away from the event, and the following years saw the studio’s performance set the pace for its release schedule.

Ahead of the party, producer Kevin Feige proved to be a perfect master of ceremonies. As usual, the 2022 panel showed a lot, stirred up the fanbase and left a lot of things in the shade. The studio’s Phase 4, the “pandemic phase”, will end with two products this year: the “She-Hulk” series for Disney+ and “Wakanda Forever” in theaters in November.

Feige, then, opened the next phase completely, with twelve products, between films and series, that put together the pieces of the studio’s next big bet.

Film work begins on February 17, 2023 with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, goes through “Blade”, the third “Guardians of the Galaxy”, the new “Captain America: New World Order”, culminating with “Thunderbolts” in July 2024.

The big news for Disney+ is the return of Daredevil, once again defended by Charlie Cox. The character was the protagonist of three seasons on Netflix and made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a cameo in “Spider-Man: No Return Home”. The new series, called “Born Again” – one of the best sagas of the hero in the comics – will have eighteen episodes.

As if that weren’t enough, Marvel even opened the dates for some of its Phase 6 products, with “Fantastic Four” in November 2024, and the closing of yet another arm – and the now titled “Multiverse Saga” – with two Avengers movies in 2025.

“The Kang Dynasty” in May, and “Secret Wars” in November. If the latter’s scale is consistent with the comic book series, Thanos’ threat will look like a playground brawl. Another eight dates are reserved by Marvel, but Feige didn’t open up that part of the game.

To close the performance, the cast of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” took the stage in an emotional moment, especially for the memory of actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer in 2020.

The trailer balances action and emotion, honors his memory, hints at the arrival of a new Black Panther and even introduces Namor (Mexican Tenoch Huerta), the underwater prince, to the Marvel universe. The audience gave a standing ovation, without Marvel even suggesting where the third Deadpool and the arrival of the X-Men fit into the calendar.

The competition, in turn, ignored the second “Aquaman”, the second “Batman”, passed up the chance to put Michael Keaton on stage and celebrate the actor’s return to the DC universe, which should happen in “The Flash”.

Instead, they showed two trailers for movies that everyone already knows when they come out. Zero surprises. Zero buzz. It lacked planning, it lacked understanding how to trigger the interest of its own audience. It lacked spectacle – which is a reflection of the very mess in which DC products find themselves today. If I were on the studio’s marketing team, I’d put my resume out in the world today.