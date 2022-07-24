Brazil Aid of R$ 600 has REVEALED dates; see the calendar

O Brazil aid It is the largest income transfer program in the country, with around 18.1 million low-income families served in the last month. Just over two months before the election, the government decided to focus on this group and increase the value of the benefit.

The expansion was possible with the ‘PEC Kamikaze’, a text approved by Congress that releases more than R$ 41 billion for social programs and new aid. More than half of these funds will be used to increase the share of Auxílio Brasil to R$ 600 per month.

The supplement starts to be paid in August and continues until December of this year. All beneficiaries who are part of the payroll will have access to the additional provided for in the PEC.

Queue

In addition to raising the share, the government also plans to use the funds to eliminate the program’s waiting list. About 1.7 million families that meet the requirements to receive the aid can enter in the coming months.

To receive the Auxílio Brasil, it is necessary to have an active registration in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico), with a monthly income of up to R$ 210 per person. In the case of families that do not have pregnant women, nursing mothers or children under the age of 21 in their composition, the maximum income allowed is R$105 per person.

Calendar of the Aid Brazil of R$ 600

The first installment of R$ 600 falls into the account in August, in the order of the end of the NIS (Social Identification Number) of the beneficiaries. Check payment dates: