Brazil created almost 380 thousand companies in just one month

Promised by President Jair Bolsonaro and his economic team, the resumption of the economy after the pandemic begins to make peace with reality. A strong indicator is the creation of 379,763 new companies in just one month, from May 10 to June 11, according to a survey by the XTR platform, which compiled the data. The clothing and accessories retail trade alone responds to 20,328 new companies.

More companies were opened in the first quarter of the year than the 615,173 formal jobs created in the same period, according to XTR.

São Paulo is not called the “locomotive” of the economy by chance: the state created more than 30% of all new companies in the country.

With the end of the pandemic, commercial activity resumed strongly, with the creation of 18,000 sales promotion firms, 4.67% of the total.

New professionals and vocations developed during the pandemic led to the creation of 13,427 hairdressing, manicure and pedicure salons.



Commanding and dismantling the “regulatory agency” Anac, the Civil Aviation Department and closing the plateau’s refrigerator with their feet, airlines now practice the highest price of tickets since December 2012. The average in May was 22% higher to May 2019, according to data from the ever-missing Anac. This comes just weeks after the powerful lobby in the areas shot down the Congressional bill that would restore free luggage on domestic flights.

Average ticket prices are up 48.5% since May 2021, but companies blame fuel despite its exploration history.

Industry claims should not be given credit. In 2016, airlines and Anac promised that charging for bags would reduce ticket prices.

Airlines should reciprocate, after making the government put its hand in the pocket of the taxpayer to help them in the pandemic.

Magalhães Pinto, an old political fox, from Minas Gerais, did not accept private apologies for attacks made in public. And she once said: "Lacerda attacked me on TV, then he went to my house to apologize. He arrived, sat down, had a cup of coffee and got into the matter: 'Magalhães, I was aggressive with you yesterday. I came to apologize to you.' I replied: 'Not at all, Carlos. Here at home, just the two of us, I don't accept. You attacked on TV, fix it on TV'."

In Brasília, the expectation of reelection of Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) in the first round grows, after articulating very strong majority and proportional slates. Opponents haven’t even been defined yet.

With each decision, initiative, declaration and debate, a certainty is reinforced in the Planalto: it is not Lula, but the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Bolsonaro’s main opponent in the October election.

A source linked to Eduardo Cunha revealed to the website Diário do Poder that the former president of the Chamber carried out research in the State of São Paulo, to assess its acceptance among the people of São Paulo, and the result was satisfactory.

Data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) indicate that the average price of fuel has been falling for four weeks. On average, the price of each liter of gasoline decreased by R$1.50 across the country.

Quote of the day This is not normal, this is not fair play. It’s cheating, counterfeiting Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro accuses the opposition of sabotage to the event to launch the president’s candidacy

The PSDB seems lost since giving up its own candidacy for president. It is the first time since redemocratization. That burden will forever be carried by the party’s gravedigger, Bruno Araújo.

Simone Tebet (MDB) warned that the lulistas of her party, “will not take [da disputa] the only competitive woman today”. Her phrase has an incongruity: “competitive”. The senator has already been cornered and does not know.

The Economist magazine brought on the cover of this week’s edition a warning about the ESG (environment, social and governance) philosophy: “Three letters that will not save the planet”, says the English publication.

India’s foreign exchange reserves hit their lowest level in 20 months after the central bank acted (with billions of dollars) to maintain the rupee’s value on the international market.

…as in all elections, polls are less than two months away from getting their predictions right.