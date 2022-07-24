Brazil does not reach childhood vaccination targets and has rates below the world average; understand in 6 graphics | Health

The numbers of childhood vaccinations in Brazil are increasingly challenging and point to a downward trend in recent years in essential vaccines for children, such as BCG, the triple bacterial vaccine and those against hepatitis B and poliomyelitis, all with coverage rates lower than world averages.

This is what data from a new global report by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) show, released last week and analyzed by the g1.

For the year 2021, WHO and the Fund took into account information from 177 countries, including Brazil, and concluded that, worldwide, the data show the biggest continuous setback in childhood vaccination in 29 years. In our country, the numbers paint a different picture, but no less worrying.

“It’s a dramatic picture. [Nesse relatório da OMS]we are among the 10 worst countries in the world in terms of vaccination, alongside Haiti and Venezuela, countries that have enormous economic difficulties and do not have a program as organized as ours”, laments Carla Domingues, epidemiologist and former coordinator of the National Immunization Program (PNI).

Below, see in 6 graphs how the coverage of the main childhood immunizers is.

The BCG vaccine is one of the first in life. It is indicated hours after birth until at the latest before the child turns 5 years of age, and protects against severe forms of tuberculosissuch as meningeal and miliary, complications that can lead to death.

The immunizer has been around for over 100 years and is one of the most used vaccines in the world. In Brazil, although we had a certain recovery in 2018, the BCG immunization rate has dropped considerably since 2019, during the first year of the Bolsonaro government, when several states needed to ration the vaccine.

That year, according to WHO and UNICEF estimates, vaccination coverage was 79%, the first time in nearly two decades that the rate was lower than the global immunization rate. In 2021, in the second year of the pandemic, only 63% of children received the vaccine. Until 2015, this rate was close to 100% in the country (see graphic above).

In May of this year, as shown by the g1, several medical entities sent a letter to the Ministry of Health warning once again of the lack of immunizing agents in health centers throughout Brazil. According to the folder informed at the time, the imbroglio involved difficulties in acquiring the immunizer and, therefore, the ministry would again reduce the sending of monthly doses to the states. Sought by the report, the Ministry of Health did not respond until the last update of this text.

Domingues recalls that one of the problems that result in this low coverage is precisely this lack of organization and logistics. She recalls that for unemployed parents or those working in the informal market, for example, showing up at a health center can be challenging.

“I have to take a very serious and quick action, to [que aquela mãe, pai ou responsável] go back to work. If that’s a long action, there’s a queue, there’s a lack of vaccine, there’s a bureaucracy, you give up. This father will wonder why he misses a day of work”, observes the epidemiologist.

This year, according to data from the Information System of the National Immunization Program of the Ministry of Health -which were not taken into account by the current WHO/UNICEF report and use a different methodology-, the vaccination coverage of the immunizer is around 53% (considering the last update until the 21st).

Hepatitis B vaccine

The first dose of hepatitis B vaccine should also be given within the first hours of a newborn’s life, more specifically within the first 12 or 24 hours. The immunizer prevents against a severe form of hepatitis, a type of inflammation in the liver that is caused by the disease virus B (HBV).

According to WHO and UNICEF estimates, although the vaccination rate in Brazil has been higher than the world rate for the third dose against the disease for more than 18 years, since 2015 the country has not reached the level of 95% recommended by experts (look above).

The situation has worsened even more in the last year, when this vaccination rate dropped to 68%.

This year, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, the target population reached a vaccination coverage of only 46% to date.

“The Ministry of Health has increasingly invested less in campaigns to educate and raise awareness of the population. A vaccination campaign is launched and there is not even a mobilization of society”, criticizes Domingues.

Polio vaccine

The last case of polio in Brazil was detected in 1989. Poliomyelitis, also called infantile paralysis, has been eradicated in the country since 1994, but the low vaccination coverage in recent years worries specialists due to the risk of the infectious disease returning.

Kfouri explains that, as the polio vaccination campaign has been very successful here over the last few decades, the importance of this immunization and others in the basic calendar is often overlooked by the current generation of parents and guardians.

The infectologist says that this is the result of the vaccines’ own success, that have been so effective in combating these diseases in recent decades that it causes a feeling of disinterest in people, who no longer feel motivated to get vaccinated because they do not live and have never lived with these diseases.

“What moves people in search of protection is the perception of risk. When you feel threatened, you will run after it. When not, you will be in doubt, question, leave it for another day. .

According to WHO and UNICEF data, since 2016 Brazil has not reached the ideal range for the third dose of polio vaccine, applied from 6 months of age. In 2021, this rate was only 61% (graph above).

In 2022, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health consulted by the g1vaccination coverage is around 45%.

Diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough vaccine

Diphtheria is a serious infection of the nose and throat that can cause breathing difficulties. Tetanus is a bacterial infection that affects the nerves causing muscle stiffness throughout the body. In turn, whooping cough is a highly infectious disease that affects the respiratory tract and causes severe coughing spells.

A common point is that all three of these diseases can be easily avoided through vaccination, offered free of charge by the SUS.

Despite this availability, the percentage of babies who took the third dose of the so-called bacterial triple, has also dropped considerably. Last year, according to WHO and UNICEF estimates, coverage reached the worst mark in the last 20 years: around 68%, while the recommended percentage should be close to 95% (look above).

Until July 22, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, vaccination coverage is around 40%.

Triple viral coverage

The MMR is a vaccine that protects against measlesa rubella and the mumpsinfectious viral diseases.

WHO and UNICEF globally separate vaccination data for rubella and measles. Therefore, the indices appear in different graphs, but have the same percentage for Brazil. In addition, in the last report of the entities, global data of vaccination against mumps were not disclosed.

In Brazil, the decline in MMR vaccine coverage began in 2017 and has continued since then. And, according to experts heard by the g1the consequences of this are clear.

In 2019, the country lost its measles eradication certificate after confirming a case in Pará. 2 years later, throughout 2021, 2,306 suspected measles cases were reported throughout Brazil, of which 668 (29.0%) were confirmed cases.

Domingues explains that the high coverage (around 95%) is necessary precisely to avoid scenarios like this, considering that the disease is highly contagious.

“If I have [hipoteticamente] measles and we have 70% coverage in a municipality with a thousand children, for example, we are talking about 300 children who are unprotected. And the chance for this infected person who arrived in that community to have another person to contaminate is huge. Measles, for each sick person, contaminates 18”, warns the epidemiologist.

