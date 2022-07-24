Brazil hosted a meeting with Air Force Commanders operating the Gripen fighter

Image: Petty Officer Manfrim / CECOMSAER





The Commander of the Brazilian Air Force, Air Lieutenant Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior, who has an agenda in England, participated last Wednesday, July 20, in the Conference with Air Force Commanders – Gripen Operators Group ( from English, Gripen User’s Group – Air Chiefs Conference). The event took place at the Brazilian Embassy in London.

The meeting is held exclusively with Air Force Commanders who operate the Gripen, namely:

– Sweden, Major General Carl-Johan Edström;

– Czech Republic, Major General Petr Mikulenka;

– Hungary, Major General Nándor Kilián;

– Thailand, Air Chief Marshal Napadej Dhupatemiya;

– South Africa, Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo;

– and now Brazil, which recently received two Saab aircraft, which in the future will become part of the FAB’s fighter aircraft fleet.

Meetings are held every two years. This year Brazil was the host country of the meeting.

Image: Saab do Brasil





According to the FAB Commander, the meeting held on July 20 was special, as it marks the birthday of Santos-Dumont, Father of Aviation and Patron of the Brazilian Aeronautics.

“It is enriching to receive Air Force Commanders who already operate the Gripen, since they are experienced and we are just starting, that is, we can absorb all operational, logistical and assembly knowledge of an Air Unit. An important activity that brings all the proposals of the working groups, in which we decide, at the highest level, the future of the Gripen project of all the nations involved”, explains the General Officer.

Fred Arruda and Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior – Image: Petty Officer Manfrim / CECOMSAER

The Ambassador of Brazil in London, Fred Arruda, received the group of Captains, and commented on the meeting: “We are proud to receive this meeting, because there is a lot of science involved in the aeronautical sector and, also, the FAB has here, in the United Kingdom, great respect, with extraordinary prestige and it is always good to have closer ties between the Brazilian Air Force and the other Forces”.

For the Commander of the Air Force of the Czech Republic, Major General Pter Mikulenka, this meeting makes for a greater knowledge about the other Air Forces.

“This is an excellent opportunity to exchange experiences within the Gripen family. And, of course, after that, it is also an excellent opportunity to get to know the specific area of ​​each one of them, reporting the experiences and showing the Gripen operations platforms. So it’s really good to know what we’re going to do in the future and thus continue the system’s progress,” Mikulenka said.





The Commander of Hungary, Major General Mándor Kilián, highlighted the importance of knowing the features of the Gripen.

“It is essential to show operational information and, at this meeting, we can debate and have control over everything that happens. Of course, these are also important issues for the future because we will be able to show what the benefits of the Gripen are”, explains Kilián.

According to the Secretary of Gripen User’s GroupMagnus Nilsson, the importance of this meeting is to discuss what can be improved and how to work together to find small ways to increase the responsibilities that are essential for this meeting.

objectives of Gripen User’s Group

The meeting aims to address technical and operational issues of the Gripen, as well as a moment when Air Force Commanders have the opportunity to discuss other matters of common interest, in addition to problems and solutions, training and development possibilities. of the aircraft, increasing characteristics, capabilities and equipment.

The meeting was coordinated by the President of the GT – Working Group for the Operational Implementation of the FAB Gripen – Aviator Lieutenant Colonel Felipe Bombarda Guedes, who highlighted the need for the conference.

“This meeting brings the great benefit of learning from the experience of others, so it saves not only the people who are FAB, but for every nation that operates the Gripen. With that, we share knowledge and learn, in addition to doing the work of cooperation for new ideas and decisions for the future of the new fighter we are going to operate, making a better product for everyone’, concludes the Officer.

Brazilian Air Force information



