Brazil monitors the advance of monkeypox and articulates with the WHO possible acquisition of vaccines, says Ministry of Health | Health

Brazil is monitoring the advance of monkeypox and is in talks with the World Health Organization (WHO) for the possible acquisition of vaccines, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday (23).

Earlier, the WHO declared the disease a global health emergency.

In a statement, the government also informed that diagnostic tests are available for the entire population that fits the definition of suspected cases of monkeypox. Currently, the tests are being carried out in four reference laboratories in the country.

“In addition, Brazil has trained countries in the Americas to carry out laboratory diagnosis,” added the Ministry.

Also according to the government, since July 11, the health agency has been monitoring cases, analyzing the epidemiological profile of notifications, guiding surveillance actions and daily reporting the situation of cases in the country.

“Even before the occurrence of suspected or confirmed cases of monkeypox in the country, the ministry installed a Situation Room to prepare an action plan with the objective of establishing states and municipalities on the best way to serve the population”, highlighted the Ministry.

Monkey pox cases

More than 16,000 cases have been reported in 75 countries, with five deaths, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday.

In Brazil, the Ministry of Health counted, until the last day 21, 592 confirmed cases of the disease. The country is in the ranking of the 10 countries with the highest number of cases.

Saturday’s decision could lead to greater investment in treating the disease and advancing the fight for vaccines, which are in short supply.

According to the director-general of the WHO, only half of the countries with recorded cases of monkeypox have guaranteed access to vaccines.

The WHO’s director of emergencies, Mike Ryan, says that being vaccinated does not provide instant protection against the disease.