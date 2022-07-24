Brazilians Fido Nesti and Mike Deodato win Oscar for comics – 07/23/2022 – Illustrated

Brazilian illustrators Fido Nesti and Mike Deodato Jr. won the Eisner Award, considered the Oscars of comics. They were awarded last Friday night (22), during the San Diego Comic Con, in the United States.

Nesti won in the best adaptation of another medium category, thanks to his work on the comic book adaptation of “1984”, George Orwell’s classic dystopia. The comic was published in 2020 by Companhia das Letras and translated into English last year by the American Mariner Books.

The illustrator, who has a career spanning more than 30 years as a graphic artist, has already illustrated the comic book version of “Os Lusíadas”, and is a frequent contributor to Sheet. “Wow! So happy and still stunned by what happened last night,” he posted on Instagram, along with a photo of the award.

Deodato, from Paraíba, took the prize in the “best humor series” category, for his work on “Nem Todo Robô”, a comic book that was illustrated by him and written by Mark Russell. The work, published by the publisher Comix Zone, makes a satire of the current society.

Deodato, who had years of experience working at Marvel Comics, and who left the superhero universe to dedicate himself to authorial work in 2019, was also competing in another category, that of “best new series”. “Nem Todo Robô”, however, was defeated by “The Nice House on the Lake”, by James Tynion IV and Álvaro Martínez Bueno, from DC Black Label.

The Brazilian illustrator celebrated the victory on Instagram, recalling an email exchange with his editor, Axel Alonso, two years ago. “I remember saying ‘I told you so’ when I win an Eisner for this one,” he wrote at the time.

Brazil has recently been highlighted in Eisner. Marcelo D’Salete, from São Paulo, for example, won in 2018 for the American edition of “Cumbe”, his story about enslaved blacks based on research on the quilombo dos Palmares.