Brazilians win Eisner award, the ‘Oscar of comics’ – Cultura

The Brazilians Mike Deodato Jr. and Fido Nesti received an Eisner Award, considered the top honor in the world of comics, on Friday night, the 22nd, during Comic Con in San Diego, in the United States.

not every robot, by Mark Russell and Mike Deodato Jr. of AWA Upshot, won in the category of “best humor publication”. The work was still nominated for “best new series”, but ended up losing to The Nice House on the Lake, by James Tynion IV and Álvaro Martínez Bueno, of DC Black Label.

On his Instagram, Deodato recalled an email exchanged with his editor in May 2020, showing confidence in his work. “Although I loved the script of not every robot, I wasn’t sure if I would be able to deliver the humor the series asked for. Luckily, my friend and editor Axel Alonso had the right and wise words I needed to hear: ‘You’re Mike Deodato’s f***, you can draw anything!’ I wrote this email shortly after that. Since we won an Eisner last night, I think you can say, ‘I told you so’ now, Axel. [Risos]”, he wrote. In the email in question, his editor wrote to him: “Remember to say ‘I told you so’ when I win an Eisner for this job.”

In the “best adaptation from another medium” category, Fido Nesti was awarded for George Orwell’s 1984: The Graphic Novel, from Mariner Books. The Brazilian posted a photo of his trophy on Instagram, alongside a list of thanks. “Wow! Very happy and still stunned by what happened last night,” he said.

Also nominated in the “best adaptation from another medium” category: John Jennings and David Brame (After the Rein; Megascope/ComicArts), Jordan Morris, Sarah Morgan and Tony Cliff (bubble; First Second/Macmillan), Hachi Ishie (Disney CruellaVIZ Media) and Sophie and Scarlett Rickard (The Ragged Trousered PhilanthropistsSelfMadeHero).

Also competing in the “best humor publication” category: Jordan Morris, Sarah Morgan and Tony Cliff (bubble; First Second/Macmillan, Aminder Dhaliwal (Exotic Cyclopedia; Drawn & Quarterly), Rick Remender (The Scumbag; Image), Kat Leyh (Thirsty Mermaids; Gallery 13; Simon and Schuster) and Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata (Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead; VIZ Media).