Bus with residents of Alemão that was going to the funeral of a woman who died during the operation is stopped by the PM

The bus that was rented by residents of Complexo do Alemão to take friends and relatives to the wake of Letícia Marinho Sales, 50, was stopped by police while traveling through Penha this Saturday morning (23). According to the report, when they passed by the car, some people started cursing the police officers who were in a car on Avenida Braz de Pina. For this reason, according to the occupants, the police officers truculently intercepted the bus and tried to search the passengers. Leticia was killed by being shot in the chest during an operation in the community on Thursday (21). The burial was held this Saturday at the Caju Cemetery.

Leticia’s nephew, vigilante Neilson Salles, 33, reported that the police asked everyone to get off the bus. The atmosphere became tense.

“Because of you we are burying a loved one. They take the test and are not prepared. At the very least, they need to respect the pain of others. They acted with truculence at the moment of extreme pain. We want justice. They always enter the favela in the same way. Let’s fight for better days.

Ágata Letícia, a friend of Letícia who was on the bus, said that the police did not want to release the bus.

— They have to understand that not everyone who lives in a community is a criminal. They made a riot shouting: open the door! And people saying he was going to the funeral,” he said.

Letícia Marinho Sales was buried early this Saturday afternoon. She was killed during a police operation in Alemão Photo: Rafael Lopes / Agência O Globo

On Thursday, the day of the joint police operation, when Letícia and her boyfriend, Denilson Glória, were driving along Estrada do Itararé, one of the main roads that cuts through the favela, the car they were in was attacked. A shot hit the car’s rearview mirror and then hit the woman in the chest. Denilson accuses military police of the attack. She was taken to the UPA in Alemão. However, she was already dead.

Mother of three daughters and grandmother of three grandchildren, Letícia had just taken a course in security to return to the job market. She was unemployed and lived in the Beira-Rio community, in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, a place 30 kilometers away. She went to Vila Cruzeiro the day before the operation to help a pastor friend and visit her daughters who live in the region. The burial was held this Saturday at the Caju Cemetery.

