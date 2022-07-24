Buy cryptocurrencies through Nubank from R$ 1 in a few clicks!

Technology dictates many of the payment methods nowadays. In this sense, many digital banks are adopting voracious strategies to attract more and more customers. one of them is the Nubankwhich carries out transactions in cryptocurrencies with values ​​from R$ 1.

The novelty, called Nubank Crypto, works as a solution for the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies through the digital banking application. Until then, the novelty, which had been released only for a small portion of users, is now available for the entire customer base.

In short, Nubank Cripto seeks to reduce the bureaucracy of the idea that buying digital currencies is something complicated or difficult.

What currencies does Nubank offer in transactions?

According to the bank’s official website, at first, the main cryptocurrencies on the market will be made available. Therefore, it is possible to buy Bitcoin and Ether within the fintech app.

Together, these coins currently account for 60% of the current market. On the other hand, the bank confirmed that new digital currencies should soon appear on the app.

Cryptocurrencies at BRL 1 in the Nubank app

The question that everybody wants to hear: what is the price of a cryptocurrency on Nubank? Considering the current market price, an Ether coin, for example, can cost up to $66,000.

But without despair, it is possible to invest in an asset of this type by Nubank spending only R$ 1. The difference is that you will be buying only a piece of a cryptocurrency instead of an entire one.

See below the step by step to buy cryptocurrencies through Nubank: