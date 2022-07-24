Buy cryptocurrencies through Nubank from R$ 1 in a few clicks!

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Buy cryptocurrencies through Nubank from R$ 1 in a few clicks! 3 Views

Technology dictates many of the payment methods nowadays. In this sense, many digital banks are adopting voracious strategies to attract more and more customers. one of them is the Nubankwhich carries out transactions in cryptocurrencies with values ​​from R$ 1.

Read more: Nubank takes everyone by surprise and launches ‘PIX no credit’; check out the news

The novelty, called Nubank Crypto, works as a solution for the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies through the digital banking application. Until then, the novelty, which had been released only for a small portion of users, is now available for the entire customer base.

In short, Nubank Cripto seeks to reduce the bureaucracy of the idea that buying digital currencies is something complicated or difficult.

What currencies does Nubank offer in transactions?

According to the bank’s official website, at first, the main cryptocurrencies on the market will be made available. Therefore, it is possible to buy Bitcoin and Ether within the fintech app.

Together, these coins currently account for 60% of the current market. On the other hand, the bank confirmed that new digital currencies should soon appear on the app.

Cryptocurrencies at BRL 1 in the Nubank app

The question that everybody wants to hear: what is the price of a cryptocurrency on Nubank? Considering the current market price, an Ether coin, for example, can cost up to $66,000.

But without despair, it is possible to invest in an asset of this type by Nubank spending only R$ 1. The difference is that you will be buying only a piece of a cryptocurrency instead of an entire one.

See below the step by step to buy cryptocurrencies through Nubank:

  1. Access the Nubank application;
  2. Then click on the ‘Crypto’ option;
  3. Then choose a digital currency to buy, read the terms and conditions and accept;
  4. Continue and enter your password;
  5. Confirm the currency again and enter the amount you want to invest;
  6. Tap ‘confirm purchase’, enter the password again and you’re done!

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Vitalik Buterin Recommends Rival Ethereum Cryptocurrency: “It’s Not a Joke”

Attending the EthCC conference, the Ethereum founder spoke about the long-awaited migration to Proof-of-Stake and …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved