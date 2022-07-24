By fatal accident, Renan will no longer play for Palmeiras. Bragantino wants to end his loan now – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil

For R$242,000, Renan was granted provisional release.

The 20-year-old defender was arrested for running over and killing motorcyclist Eliezer Pena at 6:40 am yesterday. He was driving his Honda Civic with signs of intoxication, according to police, and refused to take a breathalyzer test. And also to check the alcohol content he had in his blood at the time of the accident.

He was arrested, charged with manslaughter in driving, with no intent to kill. But he will face the aggravating factors of not being licensed to drive, his license was suspended for having committed a serious infraction. Also, being under the influence of alcohol.

The obvious suspicion of the Bragança Paulista police is that Renan was sleepless, he had just left a club.

Renan got out of jail, but he will have to pay R$ 200 minimum wages, R$ 242 thousand as bail. And she will not be able to go to concerts, parties and brothels, according to the determination of justice.

His passport was also withheld. So that he is prevented from fleeing abroad while he is not tried for the crime.

The situation is shocking, terrible.

But it didn’t surprise the Palmeiras football summit.

Because of the defender’s off-field behavior.

He emerged as one of the biggest promises of recent years for Palestra Itália’s defensive sector.

Abel Ferreira saw a lot of quality in the left-handed boy that Palmeiras used at base. He knew that he was also constantly called up to the Brazilian national team, since he was a boy. Vanderlei Luxemburgo had given him a chance, in the first team, in 2020.

Abel was enchanted by the personality, vibrancy, sense of coverage of the 1m84 defender.

But the coach knew about Renan’s nights out. Just like Patrick de Paula’s. He had conversations with the defender and did not like his attitude. He realized that he wanted to continue ‘enjoying life’ in his spare time.

Abel, who had used him a lot in 2021, in 41 matches, 37 of them as a starter, decided at the beginning of 2022 that he would not continue with the player. He took it, but didn’t enter it for the Club World Cup. And it was clear with the executive Anderson Barros. It would be better to negotiate Renan, as well as Patrick de Paula.

Red Bull Bragantino saw the opportunity to take the young defender in April, when he was still 19 years old.

But since his arrival in Bragança, there was great disappointment. According to journalists in the city, he would not be dedicating himself as he should to training. What displeased the coach Mauricio Barbieri, who made Renan an absolute reserve.

The player would have become discouraged and lost even more space.

Night outings became more frequent.





Until, unfortunately, there was the fatal accident on Friday, at 6:40 am, at kilometer 47 of the Alkindar Monteiro Junqyeira highway in Bragança Paulista, with the player’s car colliding head-on with Eliezer Pena’s CG 160cc motorcycle.

The Bragança Military Police revealed that Renan’s car invaded Eliezer’s lane. In other words, it was in the opposite direction. There is a possibility that the player fell asleep at the wheel.

The management of Red Bull Bragantino wants the immediate end of the loan.

The Palmeiras leadership, starting with President Leila Pereira, does not even want to hear about Renan. Want to find a way to terminate with the defender.

He has a contract until 2025.

If it does not accept to terminate, Palmeiras will have to pay it until the link with the club ends.

The attempt will be an agreement, pay an advance amount for termination.

Leila doesn’t want to know about Renan even training on the club’s premises.

The board considers what he did to be very serious and does not want him to have contact with the rest of the cast.

On the defender’s instagram there is a sadly premonitory comment, written by @matheuus.allvess.



“Friendships” that take you to parties, drinking, will only harm you, it’s not friendship, leave while you can.”

It was written three days before the accident.

It was a warning, summarizing what was happening with Renan, in Bragança.

He is on probation.

But it will go through a trial.

In the meantime, your professional situation needs to be sorted out.

Bragantino wants to end the loan contract. The agreement with Palmeiras provided for the end of the relationship in December.





The capital club had not even stipulated a price because it would analyze the possible appreciation.

But everything went wrong.

With the fatal accident.

Palmeiras is advising the family of Eliezer Pena, a married father of two. And, ironically, in love with the Palestra Italia club.

There is no movement in relation to Renan’s defense.

Leila wants termination.

Abel Ferreira wants to isolate his players from the situation.

You don’t want them talking about the quarterback.

At Palmeiras he doesn’t play anymore…