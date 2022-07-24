C6 Bank launches TechInvest tool to facilitate investments

To facilitate client investments, C6 Bank launched a new tool. We are talking about C6 TechInvest. Now each person can build their own portfolio with national and international investments in a personalized way, that is, to adapt to their needs. See how to take advantage of the news.

The proposal is for the bank to help clients build portfolios with the assets that make the most sense, in accordance with the objective of investment. Another advantage found is liquidity, as it is possible to redeem the money when the customer needs it. The value is available within one business day.

C6 TechInvest

Through the C6 TechInvest tool, the bank’s customers can monitor the market and make adjustments to the portfolio whenever necessary. The guidance is the same for every investor: diversify the investments.

The amount to be invested can be anything from a thousand reais. Portfolio management is handled by C6 Bank. The charge is 0.7% per year on the total invested.

According to C6 Bank, TechInvest brings together the expertise of the bank’s experts as well as cutting-edge technology to suggest the best personalized investment portfolio possible.

“You don’t have to worry about news, quotes and balance sheets. Our algorithm constantly monitors market changes and, when necessary, adjusts your portfolio automatically“, guarantees the bank.

Thus, the proposal is for customers to achieve good profitability. To participate, customers must complete a questionnaire through the C6 app.

After that, an analysis of the risk profile is carried out in order to build the investment portfolio in question. The suggestion is passed on to the customer, who can change the indication as desired.

Then, just decide the amount to be invested. The tool also allows customers to schedule automatic contributions every month.