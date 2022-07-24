C6 Bank leads the Central Bank’s complaints ranking for the 3rd time in a row; check the list

The Central Bank (BC) released yesterday, Thursday (21), the list of the country’s financial institutions that received the most complaints during the first quarter of this year. O C6 Bank topped the ranking for the third time in a row. C6 Bank received 1,265 complaints in the first three months of 2022 from more than 16 million customers, with an index of 77.99 points. Most complaints were about irregularities related to “integrity, security or secrecy of operations”.

















BTG Pactual/Banco Pan occupied the second position, with 1,290 complaints in its base of 18.9 million customers, totaling 68.20 points. Banco Inter ranked 3rd with 833 complaints from 17 million users. It is worth mentioning that the indicator takes into account the total number of complaints considered valid divided by the number of clients of each institution and multiplied by one million. This results in an index that, the higher, the worse for the company.





In a note sent to the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, the three financial institutions ranking leaders (C6 Bank, Banco Pan and Inter) stated that they are investing efforts to promote improvements in their customers’ experience. Check out the ranking of complaints below: C6 Bank – 77.99 BTG Pactual / Pan Bank – 68.20 Inter – 48.85 BMG – 47.20 Santander – 27.37 Bradesco – 25.22 Credit Market – 24.96 Original – 21.59 PagBank/Pagseguro – 14.87 Caixa Econômica Federal – 13.17 Bank of Brazil – 12.32 Itaú – 12.26 Votorantim – 8.17 Nubank – 7.48 Midway SA – 2.87