Caixa announces new rules with lower interest rates when buying a home

Caixa Econômica Federal announced the new rules for the acquisition of a home. There is a change in the two lines of financing, which are the Popular Housing Program with resources from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) and the pro-shareholder line.

Thus, for the Popular Housing Program, the novelty is the enlargement of the income ceiling. Now families that receive up to R$ 8 thousand can participate and obtain financing for their own property. In the case of the pro-shareholder, Caixa announced a reduction in interest rates.

New home rules

Caixa’s proposal in view of the new and current stipulations for the purchase of the property is to facilitate access for Brazilians, especially in view of the current economic scenario that has already caused a drop in demand for financing. Civil construction became more expensive while the purchasing power of the population ended up being lower.

The real estate market started the year 2022 in a worrying way. The first three months showed a 42.4% drop in property supply compared to the last three months of 2021.

In the low-income segment, the situation became even more critical. The number of launches through the Casa Verde e Amarela housing program dropped by 40% when compared to the final months of 2021.

Because of all this, construction companies took a break from investments. The new rules announced by Caixa are still an attempt to Warm the market again.

Subsidies for the purchase will be released through housing financing based on criteria such as family income, ability to pay and the characteristics of each region of Brazil.

The rates announced in the pro-shareholder modality are valid for hiring until December 31 of that year. They will start from the Reference Rate (TR) plus 7.66% per year for properties worth up to R$350,000. Above that, the rate was at TR + 8.16% per year.