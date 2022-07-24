Can nudism on a beach frequented by naturists for 40 years in SC be prohibited? Understand | Santa Catarina

A bill filed by a councilor from Balneário Camboriú, on the North Coast of Santa Catarina, wants to put on the agenda the prohibition of the practice of nudism in Praia do Pinho considered the first of Brazilian naturism, according to the prefecture (see below). But can this initiative get off the ground?

O g1 SC sought out specialists to verify if, in fact, naturism can be barred on the spot.

According to engineer Rubens Spernau, manager of the city’s Constructive Potential Transfer Grant Fund (FETPC), the change is not so simple.s because it changes the current Master Plan of the city. The topic, however, may be debated in the coming months.

That’s because, according to him, the municipality is finalizing a bidding process to hire the company that will format the Master Plan for Balneário Camboriú. Currently, the document recognizes Praia do Pinho as an area “for the practice of naturism”.

“This should be until the end of August, when meetings with delegates and public hearings will take place,” he explained.

O Public Ministry of Santa Catarina (MPSC) recommended that the Chamber do not make punctual changes to the law until a new Master Plan is discussed.

Spernau believes that naturism in Praia do Pinho may be a relevant topic during the discussions, which, according to him, will have community participation.

“This should happen in the second half of March, when we will be formatting the re-discussion of the Master Plan. And, from that, possibly this will be a topic that will be addressed. When I say rediscussion, it’s because there has already been a long process of hearings and analyzes that will now be resumed”, he concludes.

THE beach has been frequented by practitioners of naturism for 40 years, since the beginning of the 1980s, and has already hosted a surfing championship.

According to the councilor who filed the project, Anderson dos Santos (Podemos), through advice, the site was not meeting the requirements and standards necessary to be considered a naturist beach, and that “local news is constant about the misuse , immoral and even illegal of the place”.

“News of orgies, petty thefts and thefts and a lot of damage to the environment with waste pollution and negative impacts on natural vegetation. So, we spent almost a year collecting this news, talking to the community and we came to the conclusion that the majority’s will was end with naturism and, thus, make it widely and openly accessible and permanent”, he defended.

The councilor considers that the beach has conditions to be explored in other ways, such as the international certification of beach quality, the Blue Flag. The beaches of Estaleiro and Estaleirinho are the only ones registered in the municipality.

Questioned by g1 SC, the Military Police of Balneário Camboriú reported, on Thursday (21), that no incidents involving sexual crimes were recorded in the last 12 months at the location. In the period, only six incidents were attended to on site. They involve drug possession, theft, damage and injury.

The report also tried to contact the Municipal Guard, but there was no response until the last update of the article.

First naturist beach in Brazil

Praia do Pinho is considered the first of Brazilian naturism, according to the City Hall of Balneário Camboriú. The practice began in the early 1980s. The site is about 500 meters long, divided into two small strips of sand by a rock, where couples are on one side and unaccompanied on the other. It has a sea with strong waves and is surrounded by cliffs and vegetation.

Founded by naturists, the Associação Amigos da Praia do Pinho was the one who implemented a code of ethics to monitor the attitudes of regulars.

