Can you pay slips with your Nubank credit card?

The advancement of technology has come to facilitate various day-to-day services, such as the payment of slips. You don’t have to face any queues or even leave the house for some time, because you can do everything on your cell phone and safely! Who is a Nubank customer can pay and even pay the slips with the credit card of the digital bank.

Read more: Nubank takes everyone by surprise and launches “PIX no credit”; check out the news

The idea is for people to concentrate all expenses on their credit card bills, as this makes it even easier to keep track of all expenses for the month and, who knows, discover up to which points can yield a good economy at the end of the month.

Pay slips with Nubank credit card

In the case of digital banking, the customer can pay the slips with their credit card through the Nubank application. In addition to the ease, it is also possible to pay the amount of the account in installments with a lower interest rate than that practiced by other banks.

Everything is available for consultation through the app and also on the credit card bill itself. In this way, customers are able to centralize spending and better control what comes in and what goes out month by month.

Another advantage for those who managed to earn extra income, for example, is the anticipation of the installments whenever the person wishes. And the best: it has discount in interest in anticipation!

Here’s how to pay this bill with the Nubank credit card:

Open the bank application;

Go to the “Pay” option;

Then click on “Pay tickets”;

You can scan the physical ticket or enter the barcode;

Then click on “Choose payment method”;

Check the “Credit Card” option;

And it will come time to choose the amount of installments. In 12 times at most.

After that, the customer needs review all information, that is, check the amounts and payment. Are they correct? Just click on “Pay” and confirm the transaction with the password.