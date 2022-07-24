Captain America 4 Title and Date Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con

The fourth Captain America movie, Sam Wilson’s first (Anthony Mackie) as holder of the hero’s mantle and shield, had his official title revealed by the president of the marvel studiosduring the panel at Casa das Ideias at the San Diego Comic-Con. Captain America: New World Order (or Captain America: New World Order) should bring the new hero plunging into a global conspiracy that will influence other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). See below.

The direction of the Captain’s new feature will be Julius Onahdirector of The Cloverfield Paradox (2018). The script, in turn, is in the hands of Malcolm Spellmanthe creator of the series Falcon and the Winter Soldierit’s from Dalan Musson. The film is scheduled for release on May 3, 2024.

Full of news about the MCU, the panel also gathered news from She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes, Guardians of the Galaxy, blade, Avengers, captain America and more.

THE San Diego Comic-Con takes place between the 21st and 24th of July and has full coverage on the Omelete website, networks and channel.

The first day was already marked by news from Dungeons & Dragons, Teen Wolf and The Legend of the Lost Treasure, while the Friday of the convention delivered previews and announcements of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, animations from Marvel Studios and The Walking Dead. Saturday, the busiest day of the event, brought panels from Warner Bros. and Marvel Studios.

