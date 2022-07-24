‘Cara e Courage’: Danilo plans to scare Pat and Moa to get the secret formula | come around

25 Jul Monday

Alfredo questions Pat about the money from his operation. Ítalo tests the wire he placed in the office in Danilo’s apartment. Moa comforts Pat in the hospital. Danilo tells Regina and Leonardo that he knows how to convince the stuntmen to hand over the rest of the formula to them. Anita and Jonathan think about each other. Alfredo’s surgery is a success. Lou is jealous of Renan with Isis. Leonardo asks to train in the shed at Coragem.com, and Ítalo is suspicious. The doctor gives Alfredo’s biopsy results to Pat. Jonathan gives Anita a gift and calls her Clarice.

