Cariocas aged 30 and over line up at the posts to receive the 4th dose of the immunizing agent | Rio de Janeiro

Cariocas aged 30 and over rushed to the vaccination posts this Saturday (23), the date of the first day of application of the 4th dose against Covid for this age group. Queues formed at various vaccination posts in the city.

“The line was a little long, but let’s make sure soon,” said Aron.

Some people decided to start the weekend schedule earlier to guarantee the vaccine in the arm.

“During the week we work. On Saturday, we take advantage of the vaccine early in the morning, come soon, then enjoy the day”, guided Rafael.

For Luís Felipe, this is not the time to waste time. He was one of the first to be vaccinated at one of the posts in Tijuca, in the North Zone.

“It’s good for us to be safe, right? We never know what will happen from now on. So it’s always good to be prepared”, explained Luís.

Anyone over 30 can now take the second booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Rio

The Municipal Health Department of Rio advises that an interval of at least four months after application of the 3rd dose of the vaccine so that the person can take the 4th dose.

Vaccination of 3 year olds

Parents also took advantage of Saturday to vaccinate their children. The first dose in the capital is allowed from 3 years of age. 3 and 4 year olds can only get the Coronavac vaccine. There are two doses, with an interval of 28 days.

Rodrigo’s mother was calmer after being able to vaccinate if he was small. The son was the last child to be vaccinated at the Heitor Beltrão Municipal Health Center, in Tijuca.

“I was anxious to be able to vaccinate him. When he opened for 3 years I said ‘I’ll wait for the opportunity to bring him’. Then I had the chance to come today. It’s much safer. We feel more relieved”, said Juliana , Rodrigo’s mother.

Vaccination for 3 year olds started last week. Mayor Eduardo Paes did not wait for the approval of the Ministry of Health and based his decision on the release by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

The children’s parents celebrated the initiative.

“She has no problem getting vaccinated or taking blood. She has an older sister and is inspired by her”, said dentist Renata Pinho, mother of Natalia. Afterwards, the carioquinha proudly held up the vaccination certificate.