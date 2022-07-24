Carlos Alberto loses home and says what Silvio Santos did after going bankrupt

Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega opened up the difficult situation involving Silvio Santos

Carlos Alberto de Nobregapresenter of The square is oursstated that he has already gone through a difficult period financially. In a recent interview with the Flow Podcast, he opened up the game and brought up the occasion that involved Silvio Santos.

According to the famous, after his first divorce with Andréa Nóbrega, he was left with nothing, as he had left what he had for her.

“I went out with the clothes on my back. Then I went to rent a house and I was having trouble finding a guarantor. I spoke to him: ‘Silvio, can you lend me 200 thousand dollars?’”, recalled Carlos Alberto, who was later surprised by the businessman.

The presenter of A Praça É Nossa declared that the nephew of the owner of the trunk, who at the time was president of SBT, made a call and brought him confirmation about the loan.

“Look, Silvio told me to give you an apartment. He will give you the money and you choose the apartment”, recalled the famous about what he heard.

Presenter says he doesn’t have any properties

Carlos Alberto also mentioned the reason for still working in TV, at 86 years old. “I live on my salary, I don’t have any property anymore. Ten years ago I passed everything on to my children, all of my part”, he said on another occasion, declaring that he no longer had much money saved in the bank.

In addition, the presenter spoke of his wife, Renata Domingues, saying that he was never interested in him because of his fortune, as everything was left to his heirs.

“This woman changed my life. If she were an artist, if I had the assets I had before my separation… we will even understand that a beautiful woman… but no, when I separated, my half I already passed on to my children. I don’t have anything else”, said Carlos Alberto.