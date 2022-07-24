Carlos Miguel should make his Corinthians debut against Atlético-MG

O Corinthians landed in Belo Horizonte early this Saturday night for the game against Atlético-MG, which takes place on Sunday, from 18:00h (Brasília time), at Mineirão, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. The team should have some changes in relation to the one that won Coritiba, in the middle of the week.

Starting with the return of coach Vítor Pereira, who was suspended for two games (Ceará and Coxa) and is back on the edge of the field. On the other hand, Rafael Ramos received the third yellow card and is a sure miss.

Another name that will not play is goalkeeper Cássio. He completed 602 games with the Timão shirt in the last week and felt pain again, so he didn’t even travel. In his place, Carlos Miguel, 23, should be chosen.

Matheus Donelli is the other option, but he was criticized after the defeat to Ceará, last weekend, and should be on the bench. It is worth remembering that Ivan went to Zenit on loan along with Gustavo Mantuan for a year in negotiation for Yuri Alberto.

There is also expectation for the re-debut of defender Fabián Balbuena, presented last Tuesday and regularized at the BID, of the CBF, during the week. In addition to him, it is expected that Fagner, Maycon and Willian remain in the team – the last two were holders in the victory against Coritiba, in the fourth.

Given this, a probable lineup has: Carlos Miguel, Fagner, Gil, Raul Gustavo (Balbuena) and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Maycon (Giuliano); Willian (Adson), Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto. See how the last workout went.

Corinthians, vice-leader of the Brasileirão, visits Atlético-MG, third place and with the same 32 points, at 18:00 (Brasília time), for the 19th round of the Brasileirão, at the end of the first round.

