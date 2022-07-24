CASH food stamps can become a reality; understand

A very important labor benefit for Brazilians may soon undergo a major change. A provisional measure (MP) is being analyzed by the Chamber of Deputies that establishes the payment of the cash food stampand no longer in the form of cards.

The text was presented as a solution to prevent the use of values ​​in other products that are not food. The author of the proposal suggested a fine of BRL 5,000 to BRL 50,000 in the case of “inadequate execution, deviation or distortion of the purposes of the food allowance”.

But the initial idea was changed by the MP’s rapporteur, deputy Paulo Pereira da Silva, who presented an amendment creating the possibility of negotiating the benefit. The employer and employee may enter into an agreement to deposit the amounts in cash.

The rapporteur believes that the change will guarantee more options to the worker, including using the resources to meet other needs.

MP progress

The provisional measure was analyzed by the Mixed Committee of Congress, composed of 12 senators and 12 deputies. At the moment, the text awaits deliberation in the Chamber of Deputies, where it needs to be evaluated by August 7, 2022.

If approved by the House, the changes to the food stamps still need authorization from the Federal Senate to take effect.

Recent food stamp changes

The benefit provided for in the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) is a right of workers who work with a formal contract. In 2022, a series of rules related to it were changed, and according to the legislation they need to be adopted within 14 months by companies.

Voucher providers can no longer offer discounts when purchasing cards, and stores that accept the benefit as a form of payment are obliged to accept all brands, without distinction. Another novelty is that the company can no longer collect the surplus after the end of the work contact.