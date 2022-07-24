Castro points to improvement in Botafogo and cites isolation before victory

After four consecutive defeats and without scoring any goals, Botafogo alleviated the bad moment with a 2-0 triumph over Athletico last night (23). After the victory at Nilton Santos, in the Brasileirão, coach Luís Castro said that the team is improving.

“I’m not a coach who likes to play with a line of five, I like offensive teams, facing forward and balanced behind. Today it was closer to what we understand. I hope the team walks safely to this fluidity. We are still under construction. Building a house with people inside is not easy, it’s what happens with teams, they force us to take some risks. I always understood my players, but fundamentally I had to understand myself. Isolate myself from opinions and information to think about what I needed to do to get the team on the path to success. We are still having a lot of difficulties and we will still go through critical periods, like the one we are experiencing today. I am aware of this, I do not allow myself to be deceived by a victory. This is a Botafogo closer to what I want”, he commented.

With the victory in the 19th round, Alvinegro ended the first round of the Brasileirão with 24 points, provisionally in 11th place. Despite the distance of six points to the relegation zone, the coach remained cautious when projecting what he expects at the end of the championship.

“The first round was very difficult. Even so, we were always true, ambitious and responsible. We managed to make the team grow, with the commitment of everyone and the support of everyone involved. Even with the defeats, the team had the necessary peace to find the victories. In the second round, we hope to continue growing and reach our goal for the season, which is to leave Botafogo in Serie A”, he evaluated.

The team’s next match will be this Saturday (30), at 7 pm, against Corinthians. The match for the 20th round takes place at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo.

Check out other excerpts from the press conference

Main points of the match

I understand the issues. We didn’t win because they have a game against Flamengo, we won because we were better than Athletico, with a lively game, fluid and with opportunities. We conceded some opportunities, but they conceded more. We had 17 submissions, which is always good. Talking about Botafogo is talking about its academy. It gives me great pleasure to release. The reinforcements don’t do more than what they came to do, which was to play well. I’m sad they don’t do that, they were hired to play well. When we launched Jeffinho, we knew him well, as well as Mezenga. We work with the players. Today we won and it was a good performance. When it’s lost, it takes the shine off the display

Most offensive team going forward

Teams always have room to grow. When we think we are at our limit, we can go up. If we work until 7am, we can go until 7:10am. Sometimes it doesn’t seem like it, but it’s true. Even the most perfect teams in the world lose from time to time. No matter how balanced we are, there will be moments on the pitch when we will look unbalanced. Three of the four changes we made today were from players who asked to leave.

Mezenga and Jeffinho

When we refer to young people, we need to be very careful, both with deeds and words. It is dangerous to throw without sustaining. They are quickly caught up in what the world of football is all about and lose awareness of what their daily duty is outside the game. We have to be very careful. It can never be given as a guarantee of entitlement, they cannot realize that the path has ended. They are in permanent formation, just as we are in life. We are only wise after a long life experience. Until then, we are constantly building. It’s a danger to idolize at this moment, because they don’t have the structure to stand it. There is still a long way to go to reach the highest level. Let’s be careful with them.

performance x result

We often label players. This one doesn’t have an appointment, the team doesn’t have a wide-ranging steering wheel… This walks with prejudices. Today we were very offensive, even with two defensive midfielders. We play with a pivot and an 8/6 and an 8/10. Carlos was more projected and Lucas was lower. The difference between Wednesday and today was the goals that gave us confidence. We sank when we suffered in the fourth (in the 2-0 defeat to Santos). We created, but we were suspicious of the markup. It’s one thing to lose 3 games in a row in 3 weeks and another to lose 3 in a week. This is devastating for players. The analysis has to be done by me, I need to know how to encourage the players, always with truth and a lot of courage. It takes a lot of courage to enter the stadium after 4 defeats. The support of the fans, both in the last game and in the way they received us today, was very important. My players are very strong, but they are human. Me too. We need that support.