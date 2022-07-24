CBF is contradictory in VAR failures with Palmeiras and Red Bull

The Campeonato Brasileiro Série A and Copa do Brasil have their first round and final stages marked by VAR failures, including the verification of offsides, a procedure that should be objective. But, in the mistake made in Palmeiras and São Paulo, in the Copa do Brasil, the CBF escaped the procedures of recent years by denying the review of the bid requested by the alviverde club. A demonstration of this is that the confederation itself reviewed a bid by Red Bull Bragantino in which there was also a VAR failure.

On July 14, Palmeiras and São Paulo played for the Copa do Brasil. In the second half, Calleri received the ball in front, had a ball dispute with Gustavo Gomez and referee Leandro Vuaden awarded a penalty after warning from VAR. It was the goal of the São Paulo classification by Luciano.

Well, on July 16, at 9:26 pm, the CBF released the VAR analysis. In the video, the refereeing committee acknowledges that the video referee forgot to draw the offside line to verify Calleri’s position. But there is no information on whether Calleri’s position was correct or not. In official letter, Palmeiras requested that the bid be verified later to know if the penalty occurred in a legal bid.

The CBF did not make the line. To the Globo Esporte website, the chairman of the arbitration commission, Wilson senemestated: “It is not possible to draw (the line), because this game stays on the machine for a while. And according to the company’s information, when the machine is going to be used again, it needs to be reset. and this was reset.”

There is indeed a reset of the machines a few days after the rounds. But the blog found that there was always a routine procedure in the CBF of keeping controversial bids for later review, including to redo offside lines. Thus, it was possible to analyze errors, talk to referees and give clarification to clubs. So much so that, in 2020, former referee Leonardo Gaciba already admitted an offside error in a game São Paulo x Atlético-MG more than a month after the confrontation. Calleri’s bid would clearly enter the list of bids to be filed, as it has already raised doubts about the penalty.

This practice occurred in the administration prior to Wilson Semene, which did not make it clear whether this practice had changed. And there is strong evidence that it has continued.

Another bid at Red Bull Bragantino and Botafogo, on the 4th of July, shows that the CBF does keep videos. At the time, VAR drew a crooked line, not perpendicular to check the position of Arthur, who scored a goal when he was launched in front. The line was not parallel to the field markings. The Red Bull board realized the mistake and complained to the CBF arbitration commission.

On July 6, at 10:15 pm, the commission released the VAR analysis. Along with the audio, there was a letter from the Hawk-eye company in which it admitted an error on the VAR line, which was not run by the referees. But, in the text, it said that it had verified the position that it was correct. See the text below from Hawk-eye:

“We would like to emphasize that the virtual offside technology was fully functional on both sides of this incident and we can retrospectively confirm that the correct decision was made by VAR at the time with the goal being disallowed correctly.”

The periods between the games with flaws, Red Bull and Palmeiras, and the disclosures of the VAR analyzes are the same: two almost exact days. In both cases, the controversies surrounding the bids already took place on the days of the games or in the following days. The refereeing teams, including the VAR, are made up of seven people. There are also CBF observers of the referees’ performances. From what the blog found, it is common for this entire refereeing team to already separate these bids for review.

So, there are two questions not answered by the CBF: Why was the Palmeiras bid not shelved? Why was it possible to draw an offside line to verify the case of Red Bull and not São Paulo?

The blog asked Seneme to justify the different attitudes in the two cases. Got no response.