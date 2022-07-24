CEO salaries of the 90 companies on the Ibovespa exceed R$ 1.1 billion in 2021

The joint annual compensation of the 90 CEOs of the companies that make up the Ibovespa, the main stock index of the Brazilian stock exchange surpassed the mark of BRL 1.1 billion in 2021, which means an average salary of more than BRL 1 million per executive. And, even with the pandemic and the slow growth of the economy, the remuneration of those who occupy the top positions of Brazilian organizations is growing: the increase of these executives was 30%, on average, compared to the previous year.

The topic of executive compensation is the subject of discussion not only in Brazil, but throughout the world. In the United States, the issue generates controversy. Recently, for example, the e-commerce giant Amazon was asked about the remuneration of Andy Jassy, its CEO, who alone received R$ 1.1 billion in one year.

Banco Santander topped the list of executive salaries in 2021 Photograph: Nilton Fukuda/Estadão

The earnings survey was based on public documentation on the total remuneration that listed companies have to deliver to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), having been tabulated by Renato Chaves, specialist in corporate governance. The data does not name the executive who receives the highest salary, but overall, the CEO has the highest compensation.

In Brazil, regulation requires the disclosure of executive salaries of publicly traded companies since 2019. The rule, at the time, was the subject of many complaints. Some companies even went to court to prevent the disclosure of this information, justifying security risks to executives.

And the data shows that, even among those who receive salaries that are the envy of anyone, there is a group of “super vips”. Of the billionaire volume of salaries paid by the 90 companies on the Ibovespa, R$ 400 million, or 30% of the total, is in the hands of only ten executives.

At the top of the list is the former president of the Spanish bank Santander in Brazil Sergio Rial, which pocketed R$ 59 million last year. Following is the leader of the mining company OK, Eduardo Bartolomeowith an annual remuneration of R$ 55 million, followed by Milton Maluhyof Itaú Unibanco, who received a check for R$ 53 million. soon after come Pedro Zinnerwho presides over eneva (R$ 52.7 million), and Gilberto Tomazonigives JBSwhich earned BRL 52.6 million in 2021.

Eduardo Bartolomeo, president of mining company Vale Photograph: Ben Hider

Regarding the 30% jump in the remuneration of top executives from one year to the next, the main explanation for companies refers to the fact that, in 2020, the first year of the covid-19 pandemic, many of the salaries did not undergo any readjustment. – and that last year was the time to offset part of these losses.

Despite advances in terms of corporate governance in Brazil, there is still no structured survey here that shows the difference between high-level salaries and the average earnings of company workers. In the United States, the Economic Policy Institute has already done this mapping, which made clear the salary gap within the same company.

The result showed that, in 2020, the presidents of the 350 largest American companies earned, on average, 351 times more than their “average” employee. The salary of presidents, according to the survey, grew 18.9% that year, while the earnings of ordinary workers advanced only 3.9%. The study also shows that, in 1965, this salary gap between the CEO and the rest of the company was 21 times.

“The pandemic brought an important dynamic to the topic, drawing attention to the gap in salaries between the base and the top of the corporate pyramid, amid layoffs and salary reductions. And it is increasingly common for companies to incorporate targets for executives linked to ESG-related topics (environmental, social and governance), including metrics for job diversity,” says the president of Amec, an association that represents national and foreign investors, Fabio Coelho.

The Research and Content manager of the Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance (IBGC), Luiz Martha, reinforces that a metric that has been analyzed by investors is exactly whether the growth of the average salary of a company’s employees follows the same pace as that of the CEO, even if the values ​​themselves are not comparable. He stresses, however, that the analysis of the salary of a top executive of a large company needs to compute a series of variables.

Within the survey carried out for the Estadão, when analyzing the set of salaries for the company’s directors, the case of Bradesco stands out. The bank’s top management earned R$818 million in compensation, largely due to the volume of board members, which has a total of 88 executives. The highest value of 2021 was received by the bank’s president, Octavio de Lazari: R$ 23.7 million.

Another company whose board of directors’ compensation is striking, but which is outside the top ten list, is the tourism agency CVC, which is still trying to recover from the crisis with the pandemic. The total remuneration of the board amounts to R$ 28 million, with 64% of this amount being paid only to its president, Leonel Andrade. Sought, the company did not comment.

Investors’ concern, from a corporate governance point of view, is an eventual excessive enrichment, at the expense of shareholders.” Fabio Coelho, president of Amec

“There is a lack of transparency about the criteria used in the distribution of the global amount approved by the shareholders at the meeting. When we analyze the distribution by the data of the reference forms, some discrepancies are observed, almost always benefiting administrators linked to the controlling shareholders”, says Renato Chaves, who organized the study for the Estadão. This difference, he says, refers to the salary of the president of some companies in relation to the rest of the board of directors.

Coelho, from Amec, points out that the topic of remuneration is always one of the most heated during the meeting season of publicly traded companies. “The concern of investors, from the point of view of corporate governance, is an eventual excessive enrichment, at the expense of shareholders, when there is a misalignment between the amounts paid and the delivery of long-term results”, he says.

And this discussion spreads around the world. One of largest companies in the world, Applewas asked this year about the remuneration of its president Tim Cook. “No one doubts his executive capacity, with a history of great success, but the lack of disclosure of goals to be achieved raised questions in the face of such expressive amounts paid”, explains Coelho. Cook received $100 million in 2021.

wanted, the OK said that the remuneration, in addition to following market practices, taking into account the responsibilities, competencies and value of the services of each executive, received recommendation for approval by the agencies ISS and Glass Lewis. It was also approved at the company’s meeting by 99% of shareholders. The mining company also said that last year’s remuneration was impacted by the positive results presented by the company in 2021 and stressed that 87% of the payment has a performance component.

O Bradesco said, in a note, that “the global amount of the remuneration is approved at the shareholders’ meeting”. He also highlighted that the individual values ​​“are in line with the market average, and also take into account the degree of responsibility towards the conglomerate, as well as the size and performance of the company”.

THE D’Or Network, in turn, he informed that, in accordance with the company’s code of ethics, he does not comment on personal matters.

The other companies mentioned preferred not to comment.