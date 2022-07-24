check all the announcements made

One of the most anticipated panels at San Diego Comic-Con, the panel from Marvel Studios brought several news for fans of the comic book giant’s cinematic universe, including Phase 5, which will bring Sam Wilson’s first film in the mantle of Captain America. , and some Phase 6 films, such as the new “Avengers” feature films and the new “Fantastic Four”.

The event opened with a slight delay and a video narrated by Stan Lee, recalling the trajectory of Marvel so far.

Check out a summary of the news announced by Kevin Feige:

“Black Panther” and the end of Phase 4

The first announcement made at the panel was the end of phase 4, currently underway.

According to Feige, the “almighty” of Marvel, the current phase ends with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

The new feature also won an official poster and a trailer, which revealed the arrival of a new character to the Marvel universe: Namor, the submarine prince, played by Tenoch Huerta.

The character, who is considered to be the first mutant to appear in Marvel comics, will make his debut in the studio’s Cinematic Universe.

From there, after the new Pantera movie, Marvel enters “Phase 5”, already all revealed.

Phase 5

The new stage will open with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, set for February 17, 2023.

In the sequel, it’s the turn of “Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3” (May 5, 2023) and “The Marvels” with the return of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), on July 28, 2023

Who also won date was “Blade”. The film starring the Oscar winner Mahershala Ali will hit theaters on November 3, 2023.

In 2024, Sam Wilson debuts as Captain America in “Captain America: New World Order”. It will be the first Avenger film without Chris Evans in the role.

Phase 5 will not live only in cinema, however.

Some series already announced will also be present at this stage, but their dates have not been confirmed, only the period in which they should arrive on Disney+.

The streaming will bring “Secret Invasion (2023), the 2nd season of “Loki” (2023), the spin-off of “Wandavision”, “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” (2023), “Echo” (2023) and “Heart of Iron” (2023).

The following year, the main highlight is the new series starring Daredevil, after 3 seasons of Marvel’s partnership with Netflix.

“Daredevil: Born Again” will arrive in 2024 and will have 18 episodes.

Phase 5 will come to an end with a “Thunderbolts” movie on July 26, 2024.

Avengers and Phase 6

Marvel also confirmed that two new “Avengers” movies will hit theaters in Phase 6, which will kick off with “Fantastic Four”, on November 8, 2024.

The studio regained the film rights to “Fantastic Four” in March 2019 after Disney bought what was 21st Century Fox, which produced a franchise based on the comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby that launched in 2005.

Since then, there has been an expectation that the heroes will be integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which originally launched the story in 1961.

In the sequel to “Quartet”, Marvel will return with the “Avengers”, in two announced features: “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” premieres in May 2025 and “Avengers: Secret Wars” in November 2025.

According to Kevin Feige, the films will conclude the Multiverse saga – as he called Phases 5 and 6.