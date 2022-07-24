Check out the new Ray-Ban that allows access to WhatsApp

Make calls and send messages on Whatsapp with glasses looks like a distant reality? Well, know that this is closer than you think. This is because the new release of Ray-Ban, in partnership with Meta, guarantees the user to use several features of the platform with the product. If you want to know more details about the new Ray-Ban sunglassesjust keep reading this article.

Meta’s partnership with Ray-Ban guarantees a lot of technology and functionality for users

Zuckerberg’s company had added a very similar feature to Facebook Messenger in 2021. According to the corporation, personal calls are automatically protected with encryption throughout the process, so that no one other than the user can read or hear what was sent.

Ray-Ban Stories was launched in September last year. In this scenario, Meta stated that the new product would serve to advance the creation of enhanced reality social media functions.

How it works?

According to information, to use the innovation, the glasses must have the latest updates and firmware for the app. Another partnership project should make it possible for users to respond directly to messages they receive on WhatsApp and Messenger without having to use their hands.

The device has two 5 MP cameras that allow up to 60 seconds of photo and video capture. In addition, the product also has two speakers that can be used to make calls or just listen to music.

When will the product arrive in Brazil?

Unfortunately, this novelty is not yet available to consumers in Brazil and there are no predictions for the new glasses to reach the Brazilian market. The brand’s expectation is that, by next year, the expansion to French and Italian languages ​​will be available to users of Ray-Ban Stories.