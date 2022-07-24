Check out the symptoms of a panic attack

Panic attack is characterized as a mental dysfunction, where the patient experiences the feeling of an imminent risk. It would be as if the person were on the verge of a breakdown, but with no real reason for that to occur.

There are several symptoms that can evidence a panic attack and they all also relate to other health causes. So always seek advice from a doctor and do your routine exams.

What are the symptoms of a panic attack

Below you can check out all the main symptoms that indicate that you are in the midst of a panic attack. Remember that the clues can occur separately or, at worst, all occur simultaneously.

Symptom:

Chest pain and palpitations;

Sweating;

Chills;

Feeling of drowning;

Dizziness;

Detachment from reality;

Feeling strange to their own body;

Feelings and fears of dying, of losing sanity or control;

Numbness of the extremities or the whole body;

Nausea;

tremors.

What are the risks of a panic attack?

In general, panic attacks do not present a serious risk to health, but compromise quality of life. People who suffer from this condition need proper treatment, as over time, mental health can be weakened and lead to several real physical symptoms.

Only those who experience these symptoms know how desperate it is to experience a panic attack, even if it takes about 20 minutes to go away. Even so, the entire day is compromised due to fear and fear of suffering with new episodes of crisis.

Seek specialized medical help, as panic is treatable and can be overcome by anyone. Crises tend to get worse if nothing is done.