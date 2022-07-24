China launches 2nd module to build its space base

China launched the second of the three modules of the space station it is building on Sunday, a crucial step towards the completion of this ambitious project.

The module, named Wentian, weighing about 20 tons and without an astronaut on board, was boosted by a Long March 5B rocket at 2:22 pm (03:22 GMT) from the Wenchang launch center on the southern tropical island of Hainan. from China.

Hundreds of people lined the surrounding beaches to take pictures of the rocket soaring into the sky amid a cloud of white smoke.

After eight minutes of flight, “Wentian successfully separated from the rocket to place itself in the planned orbit”, celebrated the space agency in charge of manned flights CMSA, which described the launch as a “total success”.

About 18 meters long and 4.2 meters in diameter, this laboratory module will be coupled to Tianhe, the first module of the station that has been in orbit since April 2021.

The operation is a challenge for the crew, as it requires several high-precision maneuvers, some of them using a robotic arm.

“It’s the first time that China has had to dock such large vehicles. It’s a delicate operation,” Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, in the United States, told AFP.

“The fastest”

Equipped with three sleeping spaces, bathrooms and a kitchen, the new module also has sectors for scientific experiments. Wentian will also serve as a platform to control the space station in case of technical problems.

Named Tiangong (“Heavenly Palace”), but also known by the acronym CSS (Chinese Space Station), the space station should be fully operational by the end of the year.

After Wentian this weekend, the three astronauts on the Shenzhou-14 mission, currently on the space station, will receive another laboratory module, Mengtian, initially during the month of October.

The station will then have its final “T” shape. It will be similar in size to the former Soviet-Russian space station Mir. Their life expectancy would be at least 10 years.

“The CSS will be completed in just a year and a half, the fastest pace in history for a modular space station,” said Chen Lan, an analyst at Go Taikonauts.com who specializes in the Chinese space program. “By comparison, the construction of Mir and the International Space Station (ISS) took 10 and 12 years, respectively,” he added.

When Tiangong is completed, China will be able to carry out an in-orbit crew swap for the first time. This exchange should take place in December, when the astronauts of the Shenzhou-14 mission, currently on the space station, make room for those of the Shenzhou-15.

China was forced to build its own station after the United States refused to allow it to participate in the ISS. The Asian giant has been investing billions of dollars in its space program for several decades.

China sent its first astronaut into space in 2003. In 2019, the country placed a device on the far side of the Moon, an unprecedented event worldwide. In 2020, China collected samples from Earth’s satellite, and the following year sent a small robot to Mars. China also plans to send humans to the Moon around 2030.