Chinese Oppo will start selling cell phones in Brazil; meet

Another Chinese cell phone manufacturer arrives in the Brazilian market. The brand of the time is Oppo, which will start selling smartphones here in the coming days. The information is from the newspaper “Valor Econômico”.

There are still no details of price and start of commercialization, but the company informed the newspaper that the brand’s first device in the national market will be the Reno 7 4G, a mid-range smartphone with a 64 MP camera, which was launched in March this year. year.

During the night of this Friday (22), the Brazilian version of the Oppo website reported that sales of the Reno 7 would start next Wednesday (27) and showed that the A57 phone would also be sold. However, this Saturday morning (23), the page was no longer available for access.

Smartphone Reno 7 has a ColorOS system that allows you to answer calls with gestures, without having to touch the device Image: Disclosure

The arrival in Brazil follows Oppo’s debut in Latin America, with the start of a local operation in Mexico at the end of June. The company officially sells its phones in Colombia, Chile and Peru.

In 2018 there were rumors of the brand’s arrival in the Brazilian market, but it was an attempt by a businessman to bring devices via Paraguay. It wasn’t the company’s official presence around here. Even so, on marketplaces it is possible to find Oppo products marketed by unofficial representatives.

Oppo started making Blu-ray and MP3 player

Oppo is a company belonging to the Chinese conglomerate BBK Electronics, which also owns brands such as OnePlus, Vivo (not to be confused with the operator of Spanish origin) and Realme (already available in Brazil).

The Oppo brand was launched in 2004. Despite being known for smartphones, the company founded in Guangdong, China, started out by making Blu-ray players, headphones and MP3 players.

Oppo A103 Smiley Cell Phone Image: Reproduction

Over time, he changed his focus and started making cell phones, whose first model was only released in 2008 and was called A103 Smiley.

Legacy of innovations: retractable screen and fast charging

Oppo currently occupies the 4th position in the global smartphone market, according to market consultancy Counterpoint — the leaders are Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi, respectively.

The company is known for presenting innovations in the manufacture of smartphones – it is said to have registered more than 65 thousand patents related to consumer electronics. With some frequency, Oppo shows prototypes of cell phones with very different features or formats.

Last year, for example, the company presented the Oppo X 2021, a phone whose screen is expandable — to enlarge it, simply “unroll” the screen. The device can also be recharged by air.

Oppo X 2021 Image: Reproduction

During the Mobile World Congress fair, in Barcelona (Spain), this year, the Chinese manufacturer presented the first 240W cell phone charger, capable of going from 0 to 100% in 9 minutes.

Despite the demonstrations mentioned above, not always products with the news are made available on the market right after the presentation.

Oppo smartphones have a customization of the Android system called ColorOS – which has interactions through gestures – and allows the creation of personalized emojis.

Other than that, the brand’s phones, especially the top-of-the-line ones, are known for their camera quality and fast charging. Oppo Find X5 Pro, Oppo’s most sophisticated yet, has an 80W charger, which goes from 0 to 50% in 12 minutes.