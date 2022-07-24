Ciro gives messages, says he won’t talk about family, asks for humility and says he didn’t want to be able to go back

The PDT candidate for President of the Republic, Ciro Gomes, made a tough speech at the convention that launches Roberto Cláudio (PDT) as governor. He briefly mentioned the conflicts between allies, said he would not comment on the conflict with his own brothers and asked for humility.

In messages that seemed to be addressed to former governor Camilo Santana (PT), he questioned whether the current political cycle is really that good. “If we were like this all this avocadorol, why does our main opponent lead the polls?”, he asked.

About the subject









Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

He also said: “Important politicians, lower your crest a little, put your foot on the ground a little, put on the sandal of humility.”

He commented on the friction between the allies and in his own family. “Everyone is seeing the fuss that is in the papers.” He added: “I don’t comment on family matters in the newspapers.”

About the subject









One of the most direct messages to Camilo was when he remembered his time in government. “I, having been the most popular governor of Brazil in my time, for the affection of the people, I never asked back the power of Ceará for me.”

About the subject









Ciro said that he made room for a new generation, “that thought more about the people than about their ambition, than about their vanity, their arrogance and their arrogance.”

More information in a moment

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags