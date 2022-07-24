Come on dracarys! House of the Dragon will have 17 different dragons

House of the Dragon didn’t earn its title for nothing. The first Game of Thrones spinoff series (2011-2019) will have no less than 17 different dragons! And each will have a different look and personality. George RR Martin himself, author of the books that gave rise to the series, explained that the attraction is about “fire, blood and dragons”.

Showrunner of the series, which he co-created with Martin, Ryan J. Condal stated that one of his biggest concerns was that audiences be able to perceive each of the dragons as their own being. “It was very important to differentiate them not only in their looks, but in how they behave and their personalities,” he said during San Diego Comic-Con, this Saturday (23).

George RR Martin also helped to give individuality to each winged being. He specified different colors and went beyond the information that was already in his books. “We created dragons that you won’t even see in season one,” Condal said. Is the second season of House of the Dragon coming soon?

Actress Milly Alcock, who plays the young version of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, said that, to record the scenes in which her character flew on top of her dragon, she was placed on top of a structure similar to a mechanical bull. “Then the crew lifts you up really high and there are like four guys with a leaf blower playing see in your face, and you have to make faces,” she joked.

House of the Dragon will show the story of the Targaryen family 200 years after the adventures of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). The focus of the series will be the dispute between the brothers Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) for the Iron Throne, occupied by King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine).

Despite being the eldest daughter, Rhaenyra suffers from the machismo of the time and knows that she will be rejected by her subjects if she becomes the first woman to assume command. Daemon then emerges as an option to rule, but King Viserys refuses to choose between his two sons – and instead suggests a third option.

The Game of Thrones spin-off was based on the novel Fire & Blood, written by Martin. The production is scheduled to premiere in August 21 on HBO and HBO Max.