Corinthians beats So Paulo with a goal at the end and opens up advantage in the semifinal of the Paulisto Feminino Sub-20

This Saturday, Corinthians beat São Paulo 1-0, at Parque São Jorge. The duel was valid for the first leg of the semifinals of Paulistão Feminino Sub-20. Timão’s goal was scored by Carioca and happened in the final minutes of the match.

São Paulo was better in the first half, with Timão cornered in the defense field. On the return of the break, the context of the game changed. Pushed by Fiel na Fazendinha, Corinthians insisted a lot in the second half behind a positive result in the first part of the decision for a spot in the final and Carioca scored with a header with five minutes left for the final whistle.

Write it down – Timão will play again against São Paulo for the semifinal of Paulistão Sub-20 next week. On Wednesday, at 3 pm, the white-and-white club faces the rival at the Bruno José Daniel Stadium, in Santo André.

Escalation

The Thaissan technique had maximum strength for the duel of this semifinal. The coach climbed Corinthians with Ravena, Livia, Bell, Duda Mineira and Gabi Medeiros; Miracatu, Sabrina Amorim, Julia Brito and Stefanie; Carioca and Manu Olivan.

My Helm

The game

First time

The first chance of the game was for São Paulo. Two minutes into the first stage, Emily made a good move on the right side, crossed in the area, the Corinthians defender hit the ball and the athlete finished out on the rebound. It was the first dangerous attack of the game.

The opposing team dominated the offensive actions in the first part of the game. Corinthians bet on counterattacks, but could not be effective in the duel. Even with more possession, São Paulo could not create clear chances.

Corinthians had their first good opportunity in the 23rd minute of the first half. In a free kick at the entrance of the area, Stefanie hit placed and the ball passed the São Paulo crossbar.

The match became more balanced. Timão started to have more possession of the ball and risked creating offensive plays in the middle. However, few clear scoring chances were created by both teams.

São Paulo started to scare again in the 38th minute of the first stage. After a corner kick, Dudinha headed in the small area and the ball went over the crossbar. Timão’s rival bet on aerial plays.

Corinthians had more possession of the ball in the final minutes of the first half. The Parque São Jorge club started to attack more from the sides, but the game remained very truncated. Without so many scoring opportunities, the first half ended 0-0.

Second time

Timão returned with more offensive impetus in the second stage. Corinthians put a lot of pressure on São Paulo in search of the first goal, with many crosses in the area. The best chance was at two minutes, Gabi Medeiros took a corner, the ball stayed in the small area, but the opposing defender managed to ward off the danger.

The opponent of the alvinegro club adopted a more defensive posture and offered the ball to Corinthians. Timão had difficulties to create clear chances with the strong defense of São Paulo.

In the 15th minute of the second stage, the alvinegro club was close to opening the scoring. After Júlia Brito’s cross in the area, São Paulo’s defense pushed it away, Manu Olivan finished, but the ball deflected in the defense and went out.

São Paulo’s first chance in the second half came in the 22nd minute. In a quick counterattack, Dudinha risked from outside the area and the ball passed the right post defended by Ravena.

The alvinegro club responded two minutes later. After a kick from the defending field, the ball landed in the area, Miracatu finished strong and the ball hit the net from the outside. Shortly after, the player again made a good move on the right, crossed in the area and Carioca was unable to finish.

With 15 minutes left to the end of the match, São Paulo intensified the marking and the defensive posture. Corinthians began to suffer from the difficulties imposed by the opponent. However, Timão had more possession of the ball and bet on launches in the area.

After much insistence, the Corinthians goal came out. In the 40th minute, Gabi Medeiros crossed at the second post, Carioca went up along with the marking and managed to head accurately into the corner to open the scoring.

The referee granted five minutes of added time and Timão sought to extend the score. However, Corinthians failed to create clear chances to score the second goal. The duel ended 1 to 0 for the alvinegro club.

Corinthians 1 x 0 So Paulo technical sheet

Competition: Under-20 Women’s Paulista Championship

Place: Alfredo Schrig Stadium, So Paulo, SP

Date: July 23, 2022 (Saturday)

Time: 15:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Marianna Nanni Batalha

Assistants: Rodrigo Meirelles Bernardo and Helio Antonio Salvia de S

Goal: Carioca (Corinthians)

Yellow cards: Julia Brito (Corinthians); Regina, Prolla and Emelli (So Paulo)

CORINTHIANS: Ravenna; Lvia, Bell, Duda Mineira, Gabi Medeiros, Julia Brito, Stefanie (Daise), Sabrina Amorim (Guedes propeller), Manu Olivan, Miracatu and Carioca.

Technician: Thaissan Passos

SO PAULO: Luana; L. Alves (Kedima), Barraca, Regina and Amanda (Giselly); Joyce, Amaral, Dudinha (Ana Jlia) and Prolla; Emelli and Bruna (Tainara).

Technician: Thiago Viana

