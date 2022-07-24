Corinthians faces Atltico Mineiro in a duel that is worth the runner-up of the Brazilian; check out

This Sunday, Corinthians returns to play for the Brazilian Championship. In Belo Horizonte, Timão faces Atlético Mineiro, at 6 pm, at Mineirão, for the 19th round of the national competition. The duel is decisive, as both teams have the same number of points in the classification.
The Parque São Jorge club can consolidate itself in the vice-leadership of the competition in case of triumph. Corinthians has 32 points in the Brasileirão. Atlético Mineiro has the same score, however, they have one less victory. Palmeiras leads the tournament with 36 points.
The duel should mark the debut of Carlos Miguel for Corinthians. Cássio felt pain in his lower back and did not even travel to Belo Horizonte. In addition to the young goalkeeper, Balbuena was listed and could make his first game for Timão in his second spell at the club.
O My Helm sorted out all the details about the decisive showdown. Check out!
Escalation
Vítor Pereira returns to command Corinthians from the bench after serving suspension against Ceará and Coritiba. From the team that beat the club from Paraná 3-1 last Wednesday, the Portuguese coach will not be able to count on Rafael Ramos, punished with an away game due to the third yellow card received, and Cássio, who felt pain in his lower back.
Even with the casualties, the coach must use maximum force against Atlético Mineiro. Corinthians should start the game with Carlos Miguel; Fagner, Gil, Raul Gustavo (Balbuena) and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Maycon; Willian, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.
Arbitration
Who officiates the duel between alvinegro in the Brasileirão is Ramon Abatti Abel. He has the help of Kleber Lucio Gil and Thiaggo Americano Abel in the banners. Video arbitration is under the command of Daniel Nobre Bins.
Streaming
Fiel has an option to watch the match between Corinthians and Atlético Mineiro. The match will be broadcast exclusively by Premiere, a channel that offers pay per view of the Brazilian Championship.
There is also the possibility of the Corinthians fan following the match right here, in the My Helm. Real-time narration starts an hour before the ball rolls and still offers the possibility of interacting with other users.
Check out the upcoming Corinthians games
|Date
|Confrontation
|Competition
|24 July,
Sun, 18:00
|Atletico MG vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|27 July,
Wed, 21:30
|Atlético-GO x Corinthians
Broadcast: Globo, Premiere and SporTV
|Brazil’s Cup
|30 July,
Sat, 19:00
|Corinthians vs Botafogo
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|02 Aug,
Tue, 21:30
|Corinthians vs Flamengo
Broadcast: SBT and Conmebol TV
|Liberators
|06 Aug,
Sat, 19:00
|Avai vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|09 Aug,
Tue, 21:30
|Flamengo x Corinthians
Broadcast: SBT and Conmebol TV
|Liberators
|13 Aug,
Sat, 19:00
|Corinthians vs Palmeiras
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|17 Aug,
Wed, 21:30
|Corinthians vs Atletico GO
Broadcast: Globo, Premiere and SporTV
|Brazil’s Cup
|20 Aug,
Sat, 19:00
|Fortaleza x Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|27 Aug,
Sat, 20:30
|Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
