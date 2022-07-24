Corinthians faces Atltico Mineiro in a duel that is worth the runner-up of the Brazilian; check out

This Sunday, Corinthians returns to play for the Brazilian Championship. In Belo Horizonte, Timão faces Atlético Mineiro, at 6 pm, at Mineirão, for the 19th round of the national competition. The duel is decisive, as both teams have the same number of points in the classification.

The Parque São Jorge club can consolidate itself in the vice-leadership of the competition in case of triumph. Corinthians has 32 points in the Brasileirão. Atlético Mineiro has the same score, however, they have one less victory. Palmeiras leads the tournament with 36 points.

The duel should mark the debut of Carlos Miguel for Corinthians. Cássio felt pain in his lower back and did not even travel to Belo Horizonte. In addition to the young goalkeeper, Balbuena was listed and could make his first game for Timão in his second spell at the club.

O My Helm sorted out all the details about the decisive showdown. Check out!

Escalation

Vítor Pereira returns to command Corinthians from the bench after serving suspension against Ceará and Coritiba. From the team that beat the club from Paraná 3-1 last Wednesday, the Portuguese coach will not be able to count on Rafael Ramos, punished with an away game due to the third yellow card received, and Cássio, who felt pain in his lower back.

Even with the casualties, the coach must use maximum force against Atlético Mineiro. Corinthians should start the game with Carlos Miguel; Fagner, Gil, Raul Gustavo (Balbuena) and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Maycon; Willian, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

My Helm

Arbitration

Who officiates the duel between alvinegro in the Brasileirão is Ramon Abatti Abel. He has the help of Kleber Lucio Gil and Thiaggo Americano Abel in the banners. Video arbitration is under the command of Daniel Nobre Bins.

Streaming

Fiel has an option to watch the match between Corinthians and Atlético Mineiro. The match will be broadcast exclusively by Premiere, a channel that offers pay per view of the Brazilian Championship.

There is also the possibility of the Corinthians fan following the match right here, in the My Helm. Real-time narration starts an hour before the ball rolls and still offers the possibility of interacting with other users.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 24 July,

Sun, 18:00 Atletico MG vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 27 July,

Wed, 21:30 Atlético-GO x Corinthians

Broadcast: Globo, Premiere and SporTV Brazil’s Cup 30 July,

Sat, 19:00 Corinthians vs Botafogo

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 02 Aug,

Tue, 21:30 Corinthians vs Flamengo

Broadcast: SBT and Conmebol TV Liberators 06 Aug,

Sat, 19:00 Avai vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 09 Aug,

Tue, 21:30 Flamengo x Corinthians

Broadcast: SBT and Conmebol TV Liberators 13 Aug,

Sat, 19:00 Corinthians vs Palmeiras

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 17 Aug,

Wed, 21:30 Corinthians vs Atletico GO

Broadcast: Globo, Premiere and SporTV Brazil’s Cup 20 Aug,

Sat, 19:00 Fortaleza x Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 27 Aug,

Sat, 20:30 Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian

