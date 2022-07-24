Corinthians finalizes preparation to face Atlético-MG; see casualties and likely lineup

O Corinthians finished the preparation to face Atlético-MG this Saturday morning, at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava. The game takes place this Sunday, from 18:00 (Brasília time), at the Mineirão stadium, for the Brasileiro. The delegation’s trip to Belo Horizonte will be this afternoon.

The expectation is for the re-debut of defender Fabián Balbuena, presented last Tuesday and regularized in the BID, of the CBF, during the week. In addition to him, it is expected that Fagner, Maycon and Willian remain in the team – the last two were holders in the victory against Coritiba, in the fourth.

On the other hand, Renato Augusto and Júnior Moraes should be left out. They treat your physical problems in the Medical Department – look here what physiotherapist and consultant Bruno Mazziotti said about Renato. Rafael Ramos, suspended for the third yellow card, is another casualty.

Given this, Fagner and Bruno Méndez are options for the right-back. Fábio Santos, who was spared against Coxa due to load control, should return.

A probable lineup of Corinthians against Galo has: Cassius; Fagner (Bruno Méndez), Gil, Raul Gustavo (Balbuena) and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Maycon (Giuliano); Willian (Adson), Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

In the photos released by the club, they appear training: Fagner, Robert Renan, Roni, Cantillo, Yuri Alberto, Bruno Méndez, Willian, Balbuena, Mateus Vital, Gustavo Silva, Fábio Santos, Róger Guedes, Du Queiroz, Maycon, Lucas Piton and Adson.

About Saturday’s activities, the athletes started with a warm-up and then coach Vítor Pereira, who returns after two games of suspension, organized a training session on possession of the ball in a reduced space. There were shooting activities and also set pieces.

After training, some players made additions with the coaching staff, such as penalty kicks. In the afternoon, the delegation travels to the capital of Minas Gerais and will remain concentrated until the game leaves.

Corinthians, vice-leader of the Brasileirão, visits Atlético-MG, third place and with the same 32 points, at 18:00 (Brasília time), for the 19th round of the Brasileirão, at the end of the first round.

