Corinthians has Cssio and five other absences for the game against Atltico Mineiro; see list

Corinthians returns to the field, this Sunday, against Atlético Mineiro, at 6 pm, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. For the match, coach Vítor Pereira has six certain absences and three players hanging.

The main embezzlement is due to cassio. The goalkeeper, according to the My Helm, felt pain in the calf and back pain again, the same problem that kept him away from the duel against Ceará, last Saturday. Thus, Carlos Miguel should be the starter in this Sunday’s match.

Besides him, the Corinthians team cannot count on Junior Moraes (ankle sprain), Paulinho (recovery from knee surgery), Renato Augusto (calf discomfort) and Ruan Oliveira (ligament tear in the knee). The athletes are delivered to the medical department of Corinthians.

Another absence for Vítor Pereira’s team will be the right-back Rafael Ramos. The Portuguese was warned with the third yellow card in Corinthians’ 3-1 victory over Coritiba, last Wednesday, and will now have to serve an automatic suspension.

Vítor Pereira, moreover, has to pay attention to the hanging ones, which are the cases of Du Queiroz, Giovane and Raul Gustavo. In case of a new warning, the players will not be able to enter the field next Saturday, against Botafogo, at Neo Química Arena.

See list of players who traveled to Minas Gerais

goalkeepers: Carlos Miguel, Matheus Donelli and Alan Gobetti

Sides: Fagner, Lucas Piton, Fabio Santos and Bruno Melo

Defenders: Balbuena, Gil, Raul Gustavo, Bruno Méndez and Robert Renan

Socks: Roni, Giuliano, Xavier, Du Queiroz, Maycon, Cantillo, Adson and Willian

Attackers: Giovane, Yuri Alberto, Gustavo Silva and Róger Guedes

